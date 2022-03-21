Im Jae-hyuk reveals All of Us Are Dead’s success hasn’t ended his need to work part-time jobs

The Korean zombie horror show, All of Us Are Dead, has proven to be a global phenomenon and has enjoyed worldwide success. All the while, its cast, including the actors who played supporting roles in the show, have experienced a massive spike in their fame. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to wait around for another project.

Last month, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho revealed that Im Jae-hyuk, who played the lovable Yang Dae-su in the Netflix series, is working multiple part-time jobs to earn money despite the success of the show. Now, the actor has confirmed the same.

All of Us Are Dead star is still working part-time jobs

Im Jae-hyuk recently appeared on the latest episode of tvN's You Quiz on the Block and revealed that while he has experienced a significant rise in his fame post All of Us Are Dead’s success, he still has to work multiple part-time jobs.

In fact, just four days before his appearance on the tvN show, he worked as a designated driver!

"Apart from the drama doing well, there's nothing special that changed about my bank account. I spend between 900,000 KRW and 1 million KRW (742.48 USD ~ 824.98 USD) for a month's rent and living expenses, so I'm only working to earn that much."

He added:

“The monthly rent is about 400,000 KRW (330 USD) a month, so I only have to do 5 part-time courier jobs, and I can work for a week or two to earn 600,000 KRW (495 USD) a month for living expenses.”

He further shared that his part-time jobs so far have included everything from working in a butcher’s shop to being a server at a restaurant.

Upon being asked which job he would select as the best and the one he would label as the worst, he revealed that the experience of being a paid designated driver has been both good and bad.

The All of Us Are Dead star recounted how he once had to pick up a drunk customer and ran a kilometer for the same only for the person to talk rudely to him and cancel the service. But the worst memory for him is when his mother recently discovered via an online article that her son was working part-time.

“The night the article was published, my mother called and cried. I was upset.”

He continued:

“I went to the military, but I wanted to live once without support from my parents. My parents told me to tell them when I was having a hard time, but I told them I had money. I didn't want to make it difficult for my parents."

It remains to be seen whether Im Jae-hyuk’s character will return in All of Us Are Dead’s yet-to-be greenlit Season 2.

