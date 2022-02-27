All of Us Are Dead’s Im Jae-hyuk had a hard time with weight gain for his character

All the actors in All of Us Are Dead have been immensely lauded for their respective performances in the hit horror series. But actor Im Jae-hyuk, who plays the beloved Yang Dae-Su, has garnered double the praise for his devotion and dedictheon to his role for which he went through the grueling process of losing, gaining, and then again shedding around 30 kg of weight.

Throughout the series, Dae-su is one of the most reliable and selfless characters who fights to protect not only himself but also his friends even if it means putting himself in harm’s way.

But Im Jae-hyuk did more than act well in 'All of Us Are Dead'

Apart from his kind soul, the character of Dae-su is also known for his strong frame, which he uses to fight the zombies and the hambie, Gwi-nam. But Im Jae-hyuk didn't already have the needed physique when he signed for the role.

Reportedly, just before joining the Netflix show, the actor had lost 30 kilograms on the advice of the entertainment agency he is associated with.

Unfortunately, his hard work to lose weight was all in vain as he soon landed the role of Dae-su in All of Us Are Dead, whose production team wanted the character to have a bigger build. So, Im Jae-hyuk now went through the process of gaining more than he had lost- 32 kilograms.

Once the shooting of the series wrapped up, Im Jae-hyuk decided to lose weight again and has lost close to 25 kilograms. That was one hectic cycle and quite challenging as revealed by the actor in a recent interview with TongTong Culture (via Koreaboo) where he was asked to choose between losing 30 kg or gaining it.

He answered the question based on his personal experience.

“If you choose “gain,” your health gets ruined. But if you choose “lose,” it’s too stressful. I’d rather choose not to be stressed. I pick gained.”

He further shared that while gaining weight for the series was tough, given the fact that he had already lost so much, he was still somewhat “happy” with the same for one particular reason. He got to eat three bowls of jajangmyeon a day.

What became truly tough was to maintain his increased weight throughout the filming of All of Us Are Dead.

“The first two weeks of filming were just exhilarating. Shooting started, and two, three months passed, and eating got harder for me. I missed just one meal, and I lost 2 kilograms the next day.”

But despite the difficult journey, Im Jae-hyuk delivered one of the most memorable performances in the series. As fellow fans of All of Us Are Dead, we fervently hope that we get to see the actor return as the fan-favorite Dae-su in the yet-to-be-greenlit Season 2 of the series.

Edited by Srijan Sen