Suzy's upcoming drama Anna wraps up shooting, releases first look

Popular actor Bae Suzy has finally finished filming for her eagerly awaited drama, Anna. The Coupang Play drama will see the star take on a new, never seen before avatar.

The drama, originally titled The Second Anna, is the latest venture of A Single Rider's director Lee Joo-young. The eight-part mini-series was initially supposed to be a feature film but was soon expanded into a drama given the plot's potential.

The show follows the life of a woman, Yoo Mi, whose single lie creates a domino effect beyond her control, and she eventually ends up living someone else’s life. Suzy will play the role of Yoo Mi. Joining the Start Up star are Jung Eun-chae, Kim Jun-han, and Park Ye-young.

Anna wrapped up filming on March 23, after almost six months of shoots.

Anna releases stills marking the end of shooting

To mark the end of the long-drawn shooting process, Coupang Play recently released the first stills of Yoo Mi. In the two stills released, Suzy can be seen aptly portraying multiple sides of the character, one listless and docile, the other confident and extravagant.

The actor herself shared a short clip from the show's filming on her Instagram account.

Bae Suzy and Lee Joo-young talk about their experience while shooting the drama

In a recent interview, Suzy and director Lee Joo-young opened up about their experience while shooting the drama.

The actor, who boasts of an impressive oeuvre of work, including Architecture 101, Ashfall, Vagabond, and Start-Up, stated that playing Yoo Mi and her various versions was a challenging yet enjoyable experience for her. She said,

“Although there were difficult moments while following Yoo Mi’s broad range of emotions, it is a big fortune for me as an actress to have met a character and project like this. I tried my best at every moment, and each moment was a challenge. I really filmed while enjoying myself, so I’m confident that it will be a really meaningful project for myself."

The actor concluded by asking fans to shower their love on the upcoming drama,

"I’m grateful to all the staff, and please show lots of interest and love for ‘Anna.'”

Director Lee Joo-young shared Suzy's excitement, stating,

“I sincerely express my gratitude to the actors and staff who did their best until the very end. I will pour my heart into the post-production so that the various emotions and the characters’ stories of ‘Anna’ can touch the viewers’ hearts.”

The upcoming show will have a summer release on the streaming platform Coupang Play.

