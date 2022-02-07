'Squid Game' actor Heo Sung-tae's 'Kokain Dance' video takes the internet by storm

SNL Korea season 2’s latest episode featured Heo Sung-tae, internationally known for the hit show Squid Game. The actor was seen performing a hilarious and sensual parody of the latest trend. ‘Kokain Dance’ is a new trend on South Korean online platforms, which includes people dancing to the song Kokain 2021, by Initio and JERIDE.

Heo Sung-tae’s Kokain Dance became the latest trendy video that has become fans’ “guilty pleasure,” overtaking conversations on online forums.

Heo Sung-tae’s ‘Kokain Dance’ trend becomes the talk of the town on South Korea's social media

As the Kokain Dance trend continues to take over South Korean social media, Heo Sung-tae joined it and parodied a famous streamer’s video on SNL Korea. The streamer, Lee Chang Hyun, dancing to the song has 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Hilariously parodying the same, the actor wore a similar uniform as the streamer and followed similar dance moves. In the skit, the actor’s YouTube name was ‘Heovely.’ The original clip posted by Coupang play, the channel that broadcasts SNL Korea, has more than 1.7 million views.

The craze of Heo Sang-tae flirting with the camera and stripping was so addictive for fans that Coupang Play made a one-hour loop video of it. The 44-year-old actor played the bullies’ leader, Jang Deok-su in Squid Game, but has been a household name for years in South Korea.

The GIFs and clips are becoming fans’ “guilty pleasure” on Korean online forums as they can’t seem to stop watching it. On theqoo, one blog post titled “Heo Sung-tae.GIF” containing only two clips of the actor dancing, garnered 65k views. Check out some reactions below (translated):

No, just looking at the title of Heo Seong-tae makes me fall in love hahahahahahaha - Comment 606

already addicted - Comment 623

Hurkain is really kind of addictive 😭😭😭😭 - Comment 638

I came in screaming Huckane.. I'm addicted ㅜㅜ - Comment 660

It's addictive, I keep watching - Comment 668

I really like it... am I crazy? - Comment 669

As soon as I saw the title, I clicked on it hahaha I'm addicted - Comment 541

Just by looking at the name, I clicked like I was possessed. It’s addictive - Comment 504

Moreover, the actor's popularity goes way beyond Squid Game. He has been a part of multiple famous movies and dramas with some of his most popular projects including The Age of Shadows (2016), The Outlaws (2017), Beyond Evil (2021), Racket Boys (2021), and The Silent Sea (2021), among others.

Heo Sung-tae was recently reported to star in Disney+’s original K-drama, The King of Savvy (formerly titled Casino.) The show is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

