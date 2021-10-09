Squid Game's Heo Sung Tae reveals he had to drastically gain weight to play Deok Su

Squid Game’s meteoric rise to success has brought out some incredible behind-the-scenes stories. One such story is that of Heo Sung Tae, who plays the gangster Deok Su, and his weight gain.

Netflix's latest Korean offering, Squid Game, is well on its way to beating Bridgerton to become the streaming service's most-watched show. The show's success has shifted the focus to the talented actors, all of whom hold their own.

The experienced actor, Heo Sung Tae, has appeared in over 60 films and television shows. The actor received national attention after his 2016 performance in the film, The Age of Shadows. His incredible acting as Deok Su in Squid Game has flung him into global prominence, with viewers across the globe commending the performance.

Heo Sung Tae plays the role of the villain Deok Su, who enters the game in order to pay off the loan sharks. While the actor's skills were evident in his astute portrayal of the gangster Deok Su, it is what happened behind the scenes that is even more praiseworthy.

In an interview, the actor revealed that he had lost a giant total of 73 kgs during the COVID-19 quarantine.

"The projects I had planned were all postponed due to COVID-19. I lost weight while taking a break for five months but then I was contacted by the production team of Squid Game."

Upon meeting the makers of Squid Game though, the director Hwang Dong-hyuk reportedly asked Heo Sung Tae why he had lost weight. The character of Deok Su, since he is a gangster, had to be muscular and bulked up, and not scrawny. Heo Sung Tae in the interview, said:

"When I met director Hwang Dong Hyuk, he asked me why I lost so much weight and told me that I had become so 'scrawny' when the physique of Deok Su is vital to the character."

The Squid Game villain then revealed that to play the role of Deok Su to perfection, he was asked to gain weight within a month, and as is evident in his portrayal, he went above and beyond to deliver.

"I gained 15~17 kg in one month. I think this is the first time I gained so much weight in such a short period of time."

In his dedication to the role, though, Heo Sung Tae happened to endanger his personal health, with the sudden weight gain having a dire effect on his body.

"My health became so bad because I gained so much weight in just a short time. The muscles on my calf tore and also my knees hurt. Overall, my health depleted. It doesn't matter about losing weight but I think I have to carefully consider if I am given another role where I have to gain weight. I think gaining weight is 3 times harder than losing weight."

The actor also revealed that as soon as the shoot was over, he went on a diet in order to lose the excess weight.

This is not the first time Heo Sung Tae has pushed his limits in order to fully immerse himself in a role. For his 2017 release, The Fortress, the actor learned the endangered East Asian language Manchu from scratch!

With Deok Su getting a well-deserved finish in Squid Game, there is little chance of this talented actor making an appearance in season 2. Fans of the star, though, hope to see him in different roles as he continues to showcase his acting prowess.

