American cast of Squid Game? Video replacing the Korean cast with Hollywood actors goes viral

Squid Game is revolutionizing television and film industries around the world, and it appears that everyone wants to dip into this Korean honey pot, especially Hollywood.
Ever since Netflix released Squid Game, the Korean survival show has been garnering attention around the world, even finding viewers in people who have never watched Korean media before. Along with the show's tight script and sharp direction, the tremendously talented cast has also earned a lot of praise, fans, and followers on Instagram.
Squid Game's potential American cast?
On October 3, a fan of the show uploaded a video on YouTube, titled "Squid Game American casting remake version: Starring Keanu Reeves, Zendaya, Josh Hartnett." The video, which naturally went viral, received both positive and negative responses. In the short clip, scenes from Squid Game are edited together and the cast members' faces are digitally replaced with those of famous American actors.
While the Salesman, played by Gong Yoo in the original, is Brad Pitt in this video, Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun has been face swapped with the internet's favorite guy, Keanu Reeves. The gangster Deok-su, in this version, is Danny Trejo, and the golden duo of Kang Sae-byeok and Ji Young are played by none other than Zendaya and Dakota Fanning respectively. The funniest swap, though, or non swap in this case, has to be the Front Man, Lee Byung-hun, who is swapped with himself.
The video's comments depicted a mostly positive reaction, with most Squid Game fans finding it very funny. Some have joked about hyperrealistic swaps, saying "Keanu’s Korean is so good."
How do fans feel about an American adaptation?
While the edited clip was found to be amusing to most viewers, the reactions to an American remake were mostly negative on social media. With Netflix providing access to both subs and dubs in several languages, several Squid Game fans believed the remakes were unnecessary. Given Hollywood's tendency to whitewash shows and movies, a remake would lose the universality that the original has.
Fans of Squid Game have also claimed that the show won't translate well into American culture, because Squid Game is so driven by traditional Korean elements, like the games themselves.
Several memes are doing rounds on the internet, about the hypothetical American games that could be used, and the options are interesting, to say the least.
Squid Game is set to become Netflix's most watched show globally, beating Shonda Rhimes' viral regency show, Bridgerton. With the show topping all charts around the world, whispers of remakes have already started doing the rounds.