American cast of Squid Game? Video replacing the Korean cast with Hollywood actors goes viral

Squid Game is revolutionizing television and film industries around the world, and it appears that everyone wants to dip into this Korean honey pot, especially Hollywood.

Ever since Netflix released Squid Game, the Korean survival show has been garnering attention around the world, even finding viewers in people who have never watched Korean media before. Along with the show's tight script and sharp direction, the tremendously talented cast has also earned a lot of praise, fans, and followers on Instagram.

Squid Game's potential American cast?

On October 3, a fan of the show uploaded a video on YouTube, titled "Squid Game American casting remake version: Starring Keanu Reeves, Zendaya, Josh Hartnett." The video, which naturally went viral, received both positive and negative responses. In the short clip, scenes from Squid Game are edited together and the cast members' faces are digitally replaced with those of famous American actors.

While the Salesman, played by Gong Yoo in the original, is Brad Pitt in this video, Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun has been face swapped with the internet's favorite guy, Keanu Reeves. The gangster Deok-su, in this version, is Danny Trejo, and the golden duo of Kang Sae-byeok and Ji Young are played by none other than Zendaya and Dakota Fanning respectively. The funniest swap, though, or non swap in this case, has to be the Front Man, Lee Byung-hun, who is swapped with himself.

The video's comments depicted a mostly positive reaction, with most Squid Game fans finding it very funny. Some have joked about hyperrealistic swaps, saying "Keanu’s Korean is so good."

How do fans feel about an American adaptation?

While the edited clip was found to be amusing to most viewers, the reactions to an American remake were mostly negative on social media. With Netflix providing access to both subs and dubs in several languages, several Squid Game fans believed the remakes were unnecessary. Given Hollywood's tendency to whitewash shows and movies, a remake would lose the universality that the original has.

4HM | Spooky-fer CZ 👻 @colstonalonso With the massive success of squid game, I hope producers realize that foreign films and shows do not need an americanized white washed version of the film for westerners to enjoy it.Lookin at you upcoming unnecessary American remake of 'train to busan' 😒 With the massive success of squid game, I hope producers realize that foreign films and shows do not need an americanized white washed version of the film for westerners to enjoy it.Lookin at you upcoming unnecessary American remake of 'train to busan' 😒

WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER @indiedynamo Honestly the most fucked up thing about squid game is that there's eventually going to be an American remake that completely misses the point. Honestly the most fucked up thing about squid game is that there's eventually going to be an American remake that completely misses the point.

lauren w. @iamlaurenp If you’re an American production company and you think you need to remake #SquidGame , no you don’t. If you’re an American production company and you think you need to remake #SquidGame, no you don’t.

Fans of Squid Game have also claimed that the show won't translate well into American culture, because Squid Game is so driven by traditional Korean elements, like the games themselves.

Several memes are doing rounds on the internet, about the hypothetical American games that could be used, and the options are interesting, to say the least.

Destroyer-Ed @xXxED760xXx @_TrevorC What American kids games would you have in a Squid Game? Duck duck goose, tag, Hide-and-seek?? @_TrevorC What American kids games would you have in a Squid Game? Duck duck goose, tag, Hide-and-seek??

jae 🍒 @mirrorofprinces please do not ever make an american remake of squid game that shit would be so silly. deadly musical chairs. lethal hopscotch. dodgeball but the balls are made of bombs please do not ever make an american remake of squid game that shit would be so silly. deadly musical chairs. lethal hopscotch. dodgeball but the balls are made of bombs

Kev @ Low Tide City @KevChelios The American Squid Game gonna have Heads Up 7 Up for sure The American Squid Game gonna have Heads Up 7 Up for sure https://t.co/cIEpaTVSI3

Squid Game is set to become Netflix's most watched show globally, beating Shonda Rhimes' viral regency show, Bridgerton. With the show topping all charts around the world, whispers of remakes have already started doing the rounds.

