ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and Moonbin to appear as a guest star on SBS's variety show 'Running Man'

K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO will reportedly be making a comeback as a guest on SBS’ variety show Running Man. The singer will also be accompanied by his fellow group members Sanha and Moonbin. The appearance will also be Cha Eun-woo’s first comeback on a variety show in about a year since he left the cast of Master in the House.

Running Man is a popular South Korean variety show that was previously a part of SBS’ drama series Good Day line-up. The Korean show was originally allocated as an urban action variety. In each episode, the show’s emcees and guests need to take part in a championship race. In the races, each team competes against each other to emerge victorious and claim the prestigious title.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and Moonbin excite fans with their upcoming appearance on Running Man

According to various K-media outlets, on May 12, K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo participated in a recent episode recording of SBS’s variety show Running Man, along with his fellow group members Moonbin and Sanha. Previously, Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and Moonbin expressed their avid interest and eagerness to appear on the show.

Running Man's permanent cast member, Yoo Jae-suk, previously garnered attention when he recited an acrostic poem with “hah-cha” (Korean word for departure) during Lee Kwang-soo’s last appearance on the variety show. In the episode, Yoo Jae-suk also stated:

"If there was one member that we could recruit, it would be Cha Eun-qoo and Cha Tae-hyun."

Fan reactions

Soon enough, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement upon hearing the news. Fans stated that even though the show will not provide OT6 content, they are eagerly waiting to see what Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and Moonbin will be up to in the show.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will appear on an SBS variety show after a long time since leaving the variety show, Master In The House, in June 2021.

Finally, they will be on Running Man. I'm so happy!! Hope next time will be the whole group. Did they film it on MJ's enlistment day? Cos Sanha said he, Binnie and Eunwoo had a schedule together that day. Maybe that's why the whole group couldn't make it to the show this time.

But honestly felt a little sad too, really wanted them to appear with the whole group.

But honestly felt a little sad too, really wanted them to appear with the whole group. Can imagine they would be so funny with our MJ appearing in runningman too

Looking forward to it! Next time hope to see the whole group

Meanwhile, the ASTRO members have already recorded the upcoming episode and their appearance on Running Man ahead of the release of their third full-length album, Drive to the Starry Road, which will be released on May 16, 2022.

