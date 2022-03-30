5 OSTs ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo has lent his voice to

Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO is a man of many talents. Apart from being a member of a K-pop group, he is also a variety show maestro and a skillful actor to boot. He is also a muse for hair styling brand DASHU and is a brand ambassador for MS GLOW and Mister Potato.

Besides acting in well-known and critically acclaimed K-dramas, Cha Eun-woo has also lent his voice to some of the original soundtracks. As an actor, one needs to mold oneself into a character. The True Beauty star manages to beautifully weave his persona as an actor into his singing, bringing depth and emotion into any song he sings.

5 OSTS that K-pop star Cha Eun-woo nailed

With hits like True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty to his name, the Korean singer-songwriter is known for his acting prowess as well as his breathtaking visuals. Adding further credence to his incredible skill set, here are 5 OSTs that Cha Eun-woo beautifully lent his voice to.

1) Focus on me from The Vilianness is a Marionnette (Webtoon)

Cha Eun-woo shines in Focus on me which is a 2022 remake of Coffeeboy's track of the same name. The soft guitar strumming and piano melodies, accompanied by the idol's deep voice, is akin to sipping on a hot chocolate on a cold, snowy winter morning.

The lyric video has Cha, dressed in a light brown sweatshirt, gazing at the falling snow outside a window. The brown color of his sweatshirt and window is gorgeously contrasted by the white snowfall, making the empowering lyrics more meaningful.

2) Love So Fine from True Beauty

After the overwhelming response to True Beauty, it is no surprise that the OST too became extremely successful. Love So Fine perfectly captures the relationship between the leads of the drama, with a romantic melody to accompany.

The song should have been called "voice so fine" instead, as the K-pop star aces this melodic ode to falling in love, sprinkling in a healthy dose of sentiment. As the lead actor, he captures a depth to the song and the character that another singer would not be able to.

3) Rainbow Falling from My ID is Gangnam Beauty

My ID is Gangnam Beauty is about two people, broken in their own way, coming together and helping each other pick up the pieces. Rainbow Falling compares this relationship to a rainbow. The beauty of this togetherness brings color to an otherwise dull life.

When he croons to the track, Cha Eun-woo's voice is as expressive as his character in the drama is stoic. Though the character gives the actor-singer very little space to show off his impressive acting, he pours all of his passion into the OST. A beautiful rainbow is created when Cha Eun-woo's singing and a well-written series come together.

4) Together from Top Management

The track perfectly constructs the story of a struggling idol group and their relationship with their manager. Cha Eun-woo is one of the songwriters for Together, and he perfectly painted a vivid picture of the series with his own experiences.

The lyrics reflect the idol's own feelings towards his physical appearance. He has better qualities that people seem to ignore in favor of his looks- which are nothing but a product of good genes. The gentle music, accompanied by his lilting vocals, tied the track together gracefully.

"But people tell me that only my face is working hard/ Why did my mum give birth to me like this?/ My appearance in the mirror/ You don’t even know who I am inside but today as well, you fall for me saying I’m beautiful."

5) Please Remember from Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung

The contrast between the modern music production of Please Remember and the historical setup of Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung works surprisingly well. Cha Eun-woo plays the part of a prince in the drama, and his vocals in the OST are just as regal.

Though not a major plotline, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung features a forbidden romance between the prince and the lead. Cha's deep voice and high notes make the listener feel for this relationship, which in a way is doomed.

The K-pop singer's tryst with OSTs shows off his impeccable vocals, ability to draw from emotions and astonishing lyricism. Cha Eun-woo had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, and recovered fully on March 25.

Cha stars in the upcoming drama Island as a Catholic priest who performs exorcisms. Cast alongside Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon, the role will showcase a new side of the actor.

