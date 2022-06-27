BTS' Jin gets brave and posts shirtless photo at the beach that ARMYs can't stop gushing over

On June 26, BTS' Jin surprised fans with a shirtless photo of him at Jeju Island.

While the caption in the Instagram post was meant to inform ARMYs about him finally getting the '7' friendship tattoo, the small number on the side of his waist was only the second thing that fans focused on, the first being his broad shoulders and inverted triangle physique on full display.

Soon after the eldest BTS member posted the pictures, phrases like 'No More Clothes,' 'Chapter 2,' and 'Kim Seokjin' began trending on Twitter. ARMYs worldwide cannot seem to stop gushing over the photos, especially because it is rare for K-pop idols (and even rarer for BTS members) to go shirtless.

BTS' Jin sends netizens into a frenzy with his shirtless picture on the beach

For ARMYs, June 26 brought quite a few updates about the whereabouts of their favourite BTS members. Jungkook attended SEVENTEEN's BE THE SUN concert to support his friends, V made his way to Paris for CELINE, RM updated fans that he's in Switzerland and more.

However, it was the eldest member's post that made fans go beserk. BTS' Jin unexpectedly posted a topless photo of himself clicked from the back, showing off his friendship tattoo.

The Dynamite singers and BIGHIT MUSIC staff are known to censor even the smallest skin reveal. Whether it's an accidental stomach reveal or a T-shirt neck gone deep that may expose more skin, members and staff alike have protected such reveals from going public.

Which is exactly why the voluntary display of a topless Kim Seok-jin shocked everyone. ARMYs commented that Chapter 2 of BTS, which would see them being more mature and unabashedly themselves, had officially begun.

They also did not spare poking fun at themselves, Jin, and the members who commented on his post.

⟭⟬ PrinceofIlsan⁷⟬⟭아포방포💜 @LYS_Adele7 Kim Seokjin: look at my cute friendship tattoo Kim Seokjin: look at my cute friendship tattoo https://t.co/rx0wy0EfXC

tofu⁷ @tofuchim_ Out of the 7 I never thought THEE kim seokjin would be the first one to give us topless pic???? Out of the 7 I never thought THEE kim seokjin would be the first one to give us topless pic????

샤지아 ⁷ @btsmendes_ no one is looking at that goddamn tattoo, kim seokjin no one is looking at that goddamn tattoo, kim seokjin

Leader RM was the first to comment. He shared that he mistook Jin's nude pants for his skin for a few seconds and thought that the actor wasn't wearing any pants.

Fellow member J-hope's comment was the one teased that was teased the most. With multiple fire emojis, the sunshine rapper used the phrase "Holy Moly" to express his shock at the pictures. Even SUGA's comment of addressing his only hyung without the honorific, as a joke, left fans in shock.

🃏🍓⁷ @0UTR0EG0 Seokjin took off his shirt and suddenly user rkive beat user uarmyhope in the commenting race Seokjin took off his shirt and suddenly user rkive beat user uarmyhope in the commenting race

남무행알🃏⁷ @odetonamu



: ah i got a shock

: thought you weren’t wearing any bottoms

: @/rkive that would be committing a crime



🐿: kekekekekeke holy moly !!!!!!!!!!



: jjwan what’s with the sudden acceleration (*from 0 to 100) the tannies commenting on seokjin’s shirtless pic: ah i got a shock: thought you weren’t wearing any bottoms: @/rkive that would be committing a crime🐿: kekekekekeke holy moly !!!!!!!!!!: jjwan what’s with the sudden acceleration (*from 0 to 100) the tannies commenting on seokjin’s shirtless pic 😭🐨: ah i got a shock🐨: thought you weren’t wearing any bottoms🐹: @/rkive that would be committing a crime🐿: kekekekekeke holy moly !!!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🐱: jjwan what’s with the sudden acceleration (*from 0 to 100) https://t.co/ZDfa9mjREw

hoku 🃏⇄ ⁷ @homosexualkoo " under his homies posts he's a 10 but he comments "holy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" under his homies posts he's a 10 but he comments "holy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" under his homies posts

JinCrave 🖤 slow @JinCrave WHAT HAVE YOU DONE KIM SEOKJIN Koreans are having a breakdown because their conservative boy is no longer conservativeWHAT HAVE YOU DONE KIM SEOKJIN Koreans are having a breakdown because their conservative boy is no longer conservative😭😂 WHAT HAVE YOU DONE KIM SEOKJIN https://t.co/3KBOiocDDt

BTS' Jin continued posting more photos from the beach. This time, however, he was wearing a white t-shirt.

The topless pictures post currently sits at 11.9 million likes while other photos, posted only after three hours, have raken in around seven to eight million likes.

In other news, BTS member J-hope's solo album release details have finally been revealed. Titled Jack in the Box, the album's first single, a pre-release track, will be released on July 1, whereas the entire album will be released on July 15.

