Create
Notifications

BTS' Jin gets brave and posts shirtless photo at the beach that ARMYs can't stop gushing over

BTS&#039; Jin&#039;s latest photos at the beach (Image via @jin/Instagram)
BTS' Jin's latest photos at the beach (Image via @jin/Instagram)
Afreen Khan
Afreen Khan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 27, 2022 12:34 PM IST

On June 26, BTS' Jin surprised fans with a shirtless photo of him at Jeju Island.

While the caption in the Instagram post was meant to inform ARMYs about him finally getting the '7' friendship tattoo, the small number on the side of his waist was only the second thing that fans focused on, the first being his broad shoulders and inverted triangle physique on full display.

Soon after the eldest BTS member posted the pictures, phrases like 'No More Clothes,' 'Chapter 2,' and 'Kim Seokjin' began trending on Twitter. ARMYs worldwide cannot seem to stop gushing over the photos, especially because it is rare for K-pop idols (and even rarer for BTS members) to go shirtless.

BTS' Jin sends netizens into a frenzy with his shirtless picture on the beach

For ARMYs, June 26 brought quite a few updates about the whereabouts of their favourite BTS members. Jungkook attended SEVENTEEN's BE THE SUN concert to support his friends, V made his way to Paris for CELINE, RM updated fans that he's in Switzerland and more.

However, it was the eldest member's post that made fans go beserk. BTS' Jin unexpectedly posted a topless photo of himself clicked from the back, showing off his friendship tattoo.

The Dynamite singers and BIGHIT MUSIC staff are known to censor even the smallest skin reveal. Whether it's an accidental stomach reveal or a T-shirt neck gone deep that may expose more skin, members and staff alike have protected such reveals from going public.

Which is exactly why the voluntary display of a topless Kim Seok-jin shocked everyone. ARMYs commented that Chapter 2 of BTS, which would see them being more mature and unabashedly themselves, had officially begun.

They also did not spare poking fun at themselves, Jin, and the members who commented on his post.

WELCOME TO BTS CHAPTER 2 https://t.co/XrbxkPJl6J
“KIM SEOKJIN”“THE TATTOO”“BTS CHAPTER 2”“NO MORE CLOTHES”THE TREND LIST Y’ALL 😭 https://t.co/7vOQzCqlKs
Kim Seokjin: look at my cute friendship tattoo https://t.co/rx0wy0EfXC
(naked) vocal line https://t.co/6KA1v63fST
Out of the 7 I never thought THEE kim seokjin would be the first one to give us topless pic????
no one is looking at that goddamn tattoo, kim seokjin

Leader RM was the first to comment. He shared that he mistook Jin's nude pants for his skin for a few seconds and thought that the actor wasn't wearing any pants.

Fellow member J-hope's comment was the one teased that was teased the most. With multiple fire emojis, the sunshine rapper used the phrase "Holy Moly" to express his shock at the pictures. Even SUGA's comment of addressing his only hyung without the honorific, as a joke, left fans in shock.

Seokjin took off his shirt and suddenly user rkive beat user uarmyhope in the commenting race
namjoon's reaction to shirtless seokjin. https://t.co/Zbqw73AMzN
the tannies commenting on seokjin’s shirtless pic 😭🐨: ah i got a shock🐨: thought you weren’t wearing any bottoms🐹: @/rkive that would be committing a crime🐿: kekekekekeke holy moly !!!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🐱: jjwan what’s with the sudden acceleration (*from 0 to 100) https://t.co/ZDfa9mjREw
Seokjin stans everywhere 😜:https://t.co/OwTstgsm2c
he's a 10 but he comments "holy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" under his homies posts
Koreans are having a breakdown because their conservative boy is no longer conservative😭😂 WHAT HAVE YOU DONE KIM SEOKJIN https://t.co/3KBOiocDDt

BTS' Jin continued posting more photos from the beach. This time, however, he was wearing a white t-shirt.

The topless pictures post currently sits at 11.9 million likes while other photos, posted only after three hours, have raken in around seven to eight million likes.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, BTS member J-hope's solo album release details have finally been revealed. Titled Jack in the Box, the album's first single, a pre-release track, will be released on July 1, whereas the entire album will be released on July 15.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...