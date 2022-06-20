BTS' Jungkook flaunts "7" friendship tattoo in addition to cover-up designs, sends ARMY into a frenzy

BTS members are finally getting their friendship tattoos inked, and the latest member to jump onto the bandwagon is Jungkook - the youngest in the group.

Known for his love of tattoos and piercings, Jungkook recently updated fans about his brand new tattoo. Apart from revealing the number “7” etched onto his skin, the Stay Alive crooner also posted some cover-up inkings.

BTS recently celebrated their ninth debut anniversary and released a brand new album, Proof, on June 10, 2022.

Exploring BTS member Jungkook's range of new tattoos

On June 18, 2022, Jungkook took to his label’s official Instagram account and surprised fans with pictures of his new friendship tattoo, and some cover-up tattoos, all of which he got done by tattoo artist Polyc SJ.

For his friendship tattoo, the golden maknae picked black as his color of choice and got the trademark "7” inked behind his left ear.

Additionally, the K-pop star also got several of his pre-exsiting tattoos altered, or what Polyc SJ and many other tattoo artists call “cover-up sessions”. The Butter singer also got “POLYC” in black capital letters inked on his arm.

As a gesture of affection towards ARMYs, Jungkook covered up his “Magna Eye” tattoo and got the term “Bulletproof” (which is also the name of a song by BTS) tattooed in hues of blue and black on his hand.

The BTS member also got his “rock-on skeleton” tattoo redesigned and colored, with a heart and musical symbols inked together. Finally, he also modified his microphone tattoo and picked a shade of blue to enhance its appearance.

The vibrant and colorful new tattoos have certainly upgraded Jungkook’s tattoo sleeve.

"It's literally perfect": ARMYs gush over Jungkook's new tattoos

Following the tattoo reveal, ARMYs took to various social media sites to express their appreciation of Jungkook’s new range of body art.

dia 🗡⁷ @sugatalus something about jungkook choosing polyc_sj, a tattoo artist known for his bold choice of colours and the stylistic way he interprets it into a very 3d, geometric art makes so much sense to me like ofc he would vibe with it something about jungkook choosing polyc_sj, a tattoo artist known for his bold choice of colours and the stylistic way he interprets it into a very 3d, geometric art makes so much sense to me like ofc he would vibe with it

Meanwhile, tattoo artist Polyc SJ also took to his business' official Instagram account and thanked Jungkook for giving him the opportunity to beautify his existing tattoos as well as design new ones.

Who is Polyc SJ?

With his tattoo business set up in Korea, tattoo artist Polyc SJ specializes in fine line tattoos and focuses on geometric designs, new school designs, ornamental tattoo art, paradoxical abstract imagery, and watercolor designs.

In his Instagram post, the tattoo artist mentioned how Jungkook really went into detail while explaining his cover-up ideas, which made each design even more meaningful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far