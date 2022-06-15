BTS' V decides to get friendship tattoo with Jungkook, shares 'My You' review on recent VLive

Global K-pop sensation BTS recently created waves on the internet with the release of their new album Proof on June 10, 2022. The new drop serves as an anthology album and pays homage to the group’s past, present and future. Just in time for the septet’s ninth anniversary debut, the album and its title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) have topped various international music charts.

To add to the excitement, group member V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, held a surprise live broadcast on the platform VLive on Monday and interacted with fans on various topics.

During a segment on his live broadcast, the idol stated that he is yet to get friendship tattoos like his group mates RM, J-Hope, and Jimin. The Christmas Tree crooner also revealed that he is going to get inked with group maknae Jungkook.

BTS' V asks fans to suggest places to get his '7' tattoo

On June 13, 2022, group member BTS' V took to his official account on VLive and held a surprise live broadcast. During his broadcast, the K-pop singer stated that the group recently wrapped up pre-recordings for M Countdown and decided to interact with fans and ask them about their well-being.

During his special VLive, on BTS’ ninth anniversary debut, V brought up the topic of getting matching friendship tattoos. The Butter singer stated that he is yet to get the tattoo and is currently deliberating as to where he should get it traced. V stated:

"I am still deciding where should I put my tattoo. I have to decide immediately."

V continued to state that once he decides where to get inked, he will go with fellow group mate and maknae Jungkook to get his tattoo. V’s decision to take Jungkook with him seems like a reasonable choice as the young singer has multiple tattoos on his body and might give him a better opinion as to where to get his friendship tattoo.

"Once I have decided, I will go with Jungkook to get tattooed."

Later on, BTS' V asked ARMYs to recommend a part of the body on which he could possibly get his friendship tattoo made. The K-pop idol also stated that since the tattoo may affect various promotions, he wants to get a tattoo somewhere inconspicuous.

Earlier, on June 10, 2022, group leader RM showed off the freshly inked “7” tattoo on his ankle. The group members have previously spoken about getting matching tattoos on a number of occasions and this time they are taking it seriously, which proves that they want to be connected with one another in some way or the other.

BTS' V sings along to Jungkook's solo track 'My You'

Besides talking about where to get inked, the Dynamite singer also shared his thoughts on Jungkook’s newest solo track My You. The golden maknae recently released a track for ARMYs around the world on the group’s ninth anniversary. During the VLive, group mate V revealed that he had heard Jungkook’s song a month before it was scheduled for release.

While praising the song for its beautiful lyrics and melodious tune, BTS' V sang along with the song playing in the background. The singer’s sudden VLive broadcast was certainly entertaining and ARMYs couldn’t get enough of the crooner’s sweet vocals and ever-charming visuals.

