5 adorable father-son moments of BTS’ Jungkook and his pet Bam

BTS’ Jungkook is a dad to three dogs named Bam, Song, and Paeng. While Bam is a Doberman, the other two are Italian Greyhounds. He also had a fourth dog, Gureum, who passed away in 2021. The Still With You singer revealed his greyhounds through Instagram and Bam was first seen as JK’s lock-screen wallpaper during his birthday VLIVE on August 31, 2021.

Jungkook’s first child pet, Bam, was officially introduced in In the Soop BTS ver. Season 2. The two shared an adorable relationship that left fans wanting more. From grooming Bam to playing with him outdoors, they truly got the much-needed bonding time.

Jungkook and other BTS members, SUGA and V, also spent time goofing around with Bam. It's safe to say that Bam has made a place in the hearts of not only BTS members but ARMYs as well.

Let’s take a look at some of the most adorable moments of BTS’ Jungkook and his pet child Bam.

Five times BTS’ Jungkook and Bam were an iconic father-son duo

1) Bam’s kisses

⁷ @baIenciagajk officially my favourite jungkook and bam moment officially my favourite jungkook and bam moment https://t.co/FlMzu92nKl

This segment from In the Soop won the hearts of millions on social media. While BTS’ Jungkook sat peacefully enjoying the weather, Bam covered his face with his kisses. It was particularly endearing as Bam quickly went back to his normal expression.

Bam surprised Jungkook with all the love. Bam licked his face all over in a matter of seconds, leaving the K-pop star speechless. ARMYs certainly adore the chemistry between the two, but they love this moment even more.

2) BTS’ Jungkook singing to Bam

zara⁷ @ETRNALGOO every jungkook and bam moment is special but this one… so cute :((

every jungkook and bam moment is special but this one… so cute :((https://t.co/AipRMbza5H

Like all parents, BTS’ Jungkook loves going to great lengths for his pet child. With a successful career in singing, it would have been preposterous if the idol didn’t do the same for his beloved pet. During a karaoke session on In the Soop, Jungkook was seen singing to Bam, who patiently listened to his father.

The Euphoria singer was enthralled in performing for Bam. His expressions were strong and heartfelt. Jungkook moved and danced slightly while pointing at Bam the whole time. Bam also jumped and barked, probably as a sign of approval of his father’s talent.

3) Grooming time with BTS’ Jungkook

min⁷ 🌷💜🌸 @taetaecarebear this moment with bam and jungkook pls 🥺 this moment with bam and jungkook pls 🥺 https://t.co/egG7QKp1Bx

This moment from In the Soop is a fan favorite for multiple reasons. First and foremost is Jungkook’s ability to enter fatherhood with such ease. He gently grooms Bam, brushes his teeth, and trims his nails.

What makes the segment even more interesting and adorable is Jungkook’s self-care routine. He himself puts on a mask while taking care of Bam’s hygiene and grooming. They were both in their element, patiently going through everyday chores on camera.

4) The fun is in running

JKᴾᴿᴵᴺᵀ @jungkookprint Omggg Jungkook and Jeon Bam having their best life moments together. CUTENESS OVERLOAD

Omggg Jungkook and Jeon Bam having their best life moments together. CUTENESS OVERLOAD https://t.co/ByxKU48KpV

Most dogs love to play outdoors while running and catching things and Bam is no exception. His time with Jungkook was especially entertaining during their playtime. Jungkook purposely encouraged Bam to chase him down.

The duo had a blast while running through the large, silent grounds shown in In the Soop. Other members also played with him at every chance they got. While BTS’ Jungkook was playing tennis with Tae-hyung, he was constantly interrupted by Bam. Clearly, the doberman wanted all his father’s attention to himself.

5) Father's responsibilities

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons this reminds me of this moment between jungkook and bam, early in the morning

this reminds me of this moment between jungkook and bam, early in the morning https://t.co/8nhKbMyJQm

In one of the episodes of In the Soop, Jungkook was confronted by a reality that might not always be pleasant. While the golden maknae was busy cooking and adoring his pet child, he did not foresee what lay ahead.

Bam silently walked into the room, looked at his human father, and proceeded to poop on the floor. Jungkook was too shaken to say anything. His first and only words were,

“No, no, no, Bam, Bam, Bam.”

Jungkook was late to the rescue and hence had to clean everything up himself. Without a doubt, fatherhood is difficult and BTS’ Jungkook is getting the hang of it. Nevertheless, the father-son duo are charming and ARMYs love to see them have the time of their lives.

