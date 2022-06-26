SEVENTEEN's BE THE SUN concert is a powerhouse of incredible stages and zero dull moments

Two years and four months later, K-pop group SEVENTEEN met their fans on the stage of Gocheok Sky Dome, kicking off their much-awaited BE THE SUN World Tour on June 25. The 13-member group will perform at the same venue the next day before traveling to Northeast America, Southeast Asia, and Japan to meet global CARATs.

The first day of the two-day sold-out event at Gocheok Sky Dome was filled with immense energy and had the members give their all throughout the concert. The group performed 23 songs, occassionally showing off their camaraderie. They even gave fans an incredible encore performance with an infinite version of Very Nice.

June 25 was a big day for SEVENTEEN, but it was an equally bigger day for fans too, as they, with the help of the agency, held a surprise event for the group. They held up banners and sang All My Love for the group. The banners had the message below written on them:

"Hello, CARAT's happiness. Thank you for always being by our side."

SEVENTEEN successfully end BE THE SUN - SEOUL Day 1 with highly energetic performances

The quintuple million sellers SEVENTEEN are one of K-pop's most influential artists. After years of waiting, the HOT singers began their their world tour BE THE SUN on June 25 in Seoul, South Korea.

Day one of the concert in Seoul opened with an energetic intro stage. The group chose fierce songs to start the concert with HOT, March, Hit, and BOOMBOOM. Their outfits, gold-embroidered black suits, made their entry look even more grand.

After the group performances, Joshua and Vernon performed their digital single, 2 MINUS 1, amidst many cheers.

The stage set was also reflective of the group’s power and influence. Three-tiered LED screen and transitions, while a flaming sun served as the key motif and center of attraction. The Sun plays an important part in the group's new era. It is representative of SEVENTEEN’s aspirations of reaching new heights.

BE THE SUN - Seoul Day 1 intro performance stage (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

After the intro performance, the group started with their unit stages. Performance Unit, Hoshi, Jun, THE 8, and Dino arrived in silver embroidered outfits and danced to MOONWALKER and WAVE. It was the first time the unit performed WAVE.

The Vocal Unit, Woozi, Jeonghan (who participated in a limited capacity due to his elbow injury), Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan arrived in suits. The members wore different shades of blue with different styles. They performed Come To Me and Imperfect Love.

Jeonghan at BE THE SUN - Seoul Day 1 wearing a cast (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

The Hip-Hop Unit, S.COUPS, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon, arrived last but breathed energy into the audience with their dynamic songs GAM3 BOI and Back it Up. The members’ outfit were in complete contrast to previous units as they wore all-black outfits including leather jackets and silver accessories.

The concert then went back to group performances. After a VCR break, SEVENTEEN danced to the super energetic Mansae, Left & Right, and Very Nice, with audiences cheering the loudest during these songs.

SEVENTEEN's Mansae, Left & Right and Very Nice performance outfits (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

Before the encore stage, SEVENTEEN performed Shadow with an intro dance, Ready to Love, 24H and Crush.

The atmosphere turned emotional during the last set of the concert. The members changed into casual outfits and performed from a moving trolley that took them closer to the audience. The songs included Darl+ing, Heaven’s Cloud, Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day and Snap Shoot.

Towards the very end, the group members played a loop version of the powerful song, Very Nice. The members even jokingly told CARATs, who had to take a train home, to leave first before starting the infinite Very Nice performance.

From teary-eyed moments to fun stages that CARATs will always remember, BE THE SUN - Seoul Day 1 was over three and a half hours of unforgettable performances.

