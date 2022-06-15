SEVENTEEN world tour 2022 dates and venues

Popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN added several dates and locations for the Asian leg of their 'Be The Sun' world tour on June 15, 2022. The tour announcement was made earlier in May and the band's agency has been adding dates to the tour's schedule ever since.

The tour will commence in South Korea with two shows in Seoul on June 25 and 26 before heading over to the North American continent. From August to September, the group will perform in various cities across the United States, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. Furthermore, they will also be making two stops in Canada, one in Vancouver and another in Toronto.

Over the course of the Asian tour, the boy band will perform two shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Manila before concluding with a single show in Singapore. Ticket information for the upcoming shows will be released in the coming months, but they will most likely be available through Live Nation, according to the poster.

SEVENTEEN has added four dates to the Asian leg of the world tour

The news comes just a month after SEVENTEEN revealed plans for a South Korean and North American tour in 2022.

The North American leg of the world tour will be broadcast live online as well as in person. Similar provisions are expected to be made for the Asian dates as well. Tickets for the Seoul tour dates went on sale on June 7 and were available for purchase on the Interpark website.

However, all tickets for the South Korean and North American shows are currently sold out. Meanwhile, the rest of the tour date tickets will be made available for purchase through Weverse. More information regarding the ticket pricing will be made available later. To avail presale and early access, fans can purchase a Seventeen Global Fanclub Carat Membership.

The dates and venues for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming world tour:

June 25, 2022 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

June 26, 2022 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

August 10, 2022 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

August 12, 2022 – Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

August 14, 2022 – Oakland, California - Oakland Arena

August 17, 2022 – Los Angeles, California - The Kia Forum

August 20, 2022 – Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

August 23, 2022 – Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

August 25, 2022 – Chicago, Illinois - United Center

August 28, 2022 – Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

August 30, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

September 01, 2022 – Belmont Park, New York - UBS Arena

September 03, 2022 – Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

September 06, 2022 – Newark, New York - Prudential Center

September 24, 2022 – Jakarta, Indonesia - Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

September 25, 2022 – Jakarta, Indonesia - Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

October 1, 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall 1

October 2, 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall 1

October 8, 2022 – Manila, Philippines - SM Mall Of Asia Arena

October 9, 2022 – Manila, Philippines - SM Mall Of Asia Arena

October 13, 2022 – Singapore, Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

More about the group's album Face The Sun

SEVENTEEN's most recent album, Face The Sun, has accumulated over 20 million first-week Spotify streams, further delighting fans. The group released the full-length album Face The Sun, along with the title track HOT, on May 27.

The album achieved the third-biggest first-day and first-week album debut by a K-Pop act on Spotify in 2022, trailing only two of the biggest Gen 4 K-pop boy groups, one of which is SEVENTEEN's labelmate TXT.

