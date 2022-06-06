SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun is the third biggest 1st-week album debut by a K-pop act on Spotify

SEVENTEEN continues to delight fans, as the 13-member group’s most recent album Face The Sun has accumulated over 20 million first-week streams on Spotify.

On May 27, SEVENTEEN had released this full-length album Face The Sun, along with the title track HOT. This album is their fourth studio abum.

The album consists of nine songs - HOT (lead single), DON QUIXOTE, March, Domino, Shadow, If You Leave Me, Ash, and the pre-release English track Darl+ing.

SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun now holds the third-biggest first-day and first-week album debut by a K-Pop act on Spotify in 2022, following two of the biggest Gen 4 K-pop boy groups, with one of them being SEVENTEEN's labelmate TXT.

SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun earns the third biggest first-week album debut by a K-pop act on Spotify in 2022

Story continues below ad

On June 3, the first-week stream count for SEVENTEEN’s full-length album Face The Sun on Spotify officially ended with 20,837,319 streams recorded.

SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun now holds the third-biggest first-day and first-week album debut by a K-Pop act on Spotify in 2022, following TXT and Stray Kids' albums - minisode 2: Thursday’s Child and Oddinary respectively.

It is also important to note that Face The Sun’s title track HOT has achieved its fifth-biggest first-week song debut by a K-Pop act on Spotify in 2022, with over 5.7 million streams accumulated in the first week of its release.

SEVENTEEN unlocks new milestones on Spotify

Story continues below ad

Two years back in September 2020, SEVENTEEN officially reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. This record has been achieved by five other maverick groups before - BTS, EXO, TWICE, BLACKPINK and Red Velvet.

The Face The Sun singers have become the sixth K-pop act to achieve this milestone.

CARATs took over Twitter to trend “SEVENTEEN 1 Billion on Spotify” to honor the talented group’s achievements.

Then, earlier in April this year, SEVENTEEN achieved two billion streams on Spotify, making them the seventh K-Pop idol group to reach the milestone, following BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, EXO, Stray Kids, and Red Velvet.

The Face The Sun singers achieved this incredible feat in approximately six years and ten months after their official debut on May 26, 2015.

SEVENTEEN marks yet another achievement with Face The Sun

Story continues below ad

On June 4, Hanteo Chart reported that SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun sold an impressive total of 2,067,769 copies in the first week of its release from May 27 to June 2.

This marks the highest first-week sales of any album released in 2022 and also SEVENTEEN’s personal best since their previous first-week record of 1,364,127 set by their 2021 mini album Your Choice.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun has achieved the fourth-highest first-week sales of any album in Hanteo history, bested only by BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7, BE, and Map of the Soul: Persona.

SEVENTEEN drops English lyric video for HOT

Story continues below ad

On June 5, the thirteen member group dropped the English lyric video for HOT, the title track from their fourth album Face The Sun.

The lyric video provides an accurate translation of the original Korean lyrics, making it easier for fans to understand the track better and sing along.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far