"I also filed a complaint": IU hilariously spills on having SEVENTEEN as neighbors at the 2022 Golden Disc Awards 

K-pop soloist IU has been in the K-pop music industry for more than a decade. Even with her years of professional experience, the singer never misses a chance to prove her warm and kind personality. It has been noted that the idol has a heart of gold when it comes to making someone feel comfortable in her presence.

The Strawberry Moon crooner has particularly showcased her loving and understanding nature via her friendly YouTube series IU’s Palette, where she has interacted with several Korean celebrities and has held various conversations with them.

The K-pop soloist recently proved her sweet personality yet again as she invited members of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN onto the show. The Black Out singer created excitement among fans as they saw SEVENTEEN members Woozi, Hoshi, DK, Seungkwan, and Dino.

While conversing with the members, IU spoke about a distinct memory dating back to the 2022 Golden Disc Awards where the K-pop boy group was assigned a waiting room next to hers.

Naturally, the boys were excited to be at the awards ceremony and created quite a noise, to which IU jokingly stated:

"I also filed a complaint."

"IU and SEVENTEEN are now friends" in the K-pop soloist's recent YouTube series

On May 30, 2022, the LILAC singer uploaded new content to her official YouTube channel and introduced K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN on her latest episode of IU’s Palette. However, the singer and host of the show pointed out that she didn’t know the group that well and was excited to finally meet them in person.

The K-pop soloist made her guests and worldwide fans laugh as she revealed a fun-filled memory she encountered with SEVENTEEN from the 2022 Golden Disc Awards. She revealed that she had a waiting room right next to SEVENTEEN, and the group, too, were aware of her as their neighbor.

The LILAC singer stated that at the time of the ceremony, she wasn't aware of her waiting room neighbors, however, she has a distinct memory of them being extremely loud. IU amusingly stated:

"I was wondering who was in the next room because… it was so noisy."

The SEVENTEEN members present on the show found her memory hilarious and agreed that they were quite noisy at the time. Group member Seungkwan stated that despite them being loud, she seemed quiet and calm but must have surely been annoyed at them.

"I'm sure she was stressed by us. I feel like she’s toned it down."

When group member DK asked the singer if they were too noisy, the Bbibbi singer stated that she automatically knew it was a boy group. Seungkwan tried to explain that the room was occupied by many staff members and other artists, too, complained about them being too noisy.

The Palette crooner went on to explain that she didn’t mean to eavesdrop on the group, but the waiting room walls were not soundproof. The singer stated that her room was quiet as she was the only person inside. SEVENTEEN members asked her to tell them if she heard them spill anything, to which she said:

"There was nothing strange about it. More like Wow or They’re doing this. I heard, Hey, the red carpet began. I heard things which make me think you have great teamwork."

IU later told the members that the group’s performance at the award show was spectacular and that their song made her groove to the beat as well.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently launched its fourth LP titled Face The Sun on May 27, 2022. The album also includes the group’s first-ever English single Dar+ling, which is a heart-warming song dedicated to the group’s fanbase CARATs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far