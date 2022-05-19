Seventeen North America Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN has announced the North American leg of their upcoming 'Be The Sun' world tour.

The 13-member boyband took to Twitter to announce the tour on May 17. The tour, titled 'Be The Sun,' will kick off in Seoul this June before heading to North America. The group will perform in cities across the United States from August to September, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. In addition, the boy band will make two stops in Canada, one in Vancouver and one in Toronto.

The world tour will take place both in-person and through online streaming. The general reservation sale for the tickets will begin on June 07 at 8 pm KST and will be available through the Interpark website.

SEVENTEEN'S world tour ticket presale, dates, and venues

Fans can purchase the official Seventeen Global Fanclub Carat Membership to gain early access to tickets before going on general sale.

From May 18 to May 20, all official fanclub membership holders will be eligible to apply for early reservation of tickets on Weverse. Fans who apply for early reservations will be able to pre-verify their reservations on Interpark from May 30 to June 02.

After pre-verification, fans can reserve tickets early from June 2, 8 pm KST to June 03, 11.59 pm KST. VIP tickets for Seventeen's Seoul shows are priced at $130/ 165000 won. The general admission tickets for the concert will cost $104/ 132000 won.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster will sell North American concert tickets for SEVENTEEN's world tour. Pricing for the North American shows of the tour will be made available later.

Be The Sun World Tour dates and venues

Saturday, June 25 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

Sunday, June 26 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

Wednesday, August 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Friday, August 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, August 14 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena

Wednesday, August 17 – Los Angeles, California – KIA Forum

Saturday, August 20 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Tuesday, August 23 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

Thursday, August 25 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Sunday, August 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tuesday, August 30 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Thursday, September 01 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

Saturday, September 03 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, September 06 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

More about the group

SEVENTEEN made its debut under Pledis Entertainment as a thirteen-member group in 2015. They have made their name known in the national and international music scene through equal prowess in hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Before embarking on the tour, the group will be releasing their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, on May 27.

Edited by Sayati Das