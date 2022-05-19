×
Seventeen North America Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

The group will embark on a world tour in June (Image via @pledis_17/Twitter)
Aashi Sengar
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Feature

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN has announced the North American leg of their upcoming 'Be The Sun' world tour.

The 13-member boyband took to Twitter to announce the tour on May 17. The tour, titled 'Be The Sun,' will kick off in Seoul this June before heading to North America. The group will perform in cities across the United States from August to September, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. In addition, the boy band will make two stops in Canada, one in Vancouver and one in Toronto.

The world tour will take place both in-person and through online streaming. The general reservation sale for the tickets will begin on June 07 at 8 pm KST and will be available through the Interpark website.

SEVENTEEN'S world tour ticket presale, dates, and venues

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - NORTH AMERICA SPOT▶ youtu.be/jKX9vfqGTi8#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN#SVT_WORLDTOUR_BETHESUN#BETHESUN https://t.co/Ilymg8t0N7

Fans can purchase the official Seventeen Global Fanclub Carat Membership to gain early access to tickets before going on general sale.

From May 18 to May 20, all official fanclub membership holders will be eligible to apply for early reservation of tickets on Weverse. Fans who apply for early reservations will be able to pre-verify their reservations on Interpark from May 30 to June 02.

After pre-verification, fans can reserve tickets early from June 2, 8 pm KST to June 03, 11.59 pm KST. VIP tickets for Seventeen's Seoul shows are priced at $130/ 165000 won. The general admission tickets for the concert will cost $104/ 132000 won.

[NOTICE] SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - NORTH AMERICA 공연 상세 안내 (+ENG)weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/c4s9kzxu https://t.co/PuFEluEx35

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster will sell North American concert tickets for SEVENTEEN's world tour. Pricing for the North American shows of the tour will be made available later.

Be The Sun World Tour dates and venues

  • Saturday, June 25 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome
  • Sunday, June 26 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome
  • Wednesday, August 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Friday, August 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sunday, August 14 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena
  • Wednesday, August 17 – Los Angeles, California – KIA Forum
  • Saturday, August 20 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
  • Tuesday, August 23 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
  • Thursday, August 25 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
  • Sunday, August 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Tuesday, August 30 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
  • Thursday, September 01 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
  • Saturday, September 03 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
  • Tuesday, September 06 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

More about the group

SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 4th Album 'Face the Sun' Official Photo ep.5 Pioneer☀ 2022.05.27 1PM (KST)☀ 2022.05.27 0AM (ET) #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FacetheSun#ep5 #Pioneer https://t.co/3EdSzrnHlX
SEVENTEEN made its debut under Pledis Entertainment as a thirteen-member group in 2015. They have made their name known in the national and international music scene through equal prowess in hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Before embarking on the tour, the group will be releasing their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, on May 27.

