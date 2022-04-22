Face the Sun: SEVENTEEN teases full-length album with a cryptic teaser

On April 22 KST, K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN released a teaser announcing their fourth full-length album, Face the Sun. PLEDIS Entertainment unexpectedly dropped the first official teaser for the highly-anticipated album, and fans are definitely ecstatic.

Face the Sun will be the first big step in the 13-member group’s new era, which started with the pre-release English single, Darl+ing. The song continues to rake in millions of views on YouTube, as it sits at 17 million views at the time of writing.

The group’s last full-length album was An Ode, which was released in September 2019. The album won multiple daesangs and sold over one million physical copies. The news of a full-length album after so many years is expected to make waves within the community.

SEVENTEEN surprises fans with 4th full-album details and release date

The quintuple million-sellers SEVENTEEN have new stories to share as they embark on a new journey. The group’s fourth full-length album Face the Sun marks a major step in giving fans more clues into the storyline.

The teaser for Face the Sun has stills of objects that seem to indicate what’s coming in the future. An empty staircase, ropes on the ground, a desert with a dead tree, a map, and some unidentifiable structures are laid across the image.

Interestingly, this image contrasts with the pastel esthetics released during Darl+ing, the pre-release single for Face the Sun as this teaser seems darker as a concept.

The album will have the members wearing their hearts on their sleeves, as they will release stories close to their hearts. It will also embody the thoughts and emotions the members have kept hidden.

The fourth full-length album will be released on May 27 at 01.00 pm KST. Pre-orders for Face the Sun have already begun. Readers can take a look at the album’s components and various site links on SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account.

Fans come up with theories for the new comeback

CARATs (official name of SEVENTEEN'S fandom) have been on a rollercoaster ride for the past few months. From the announcement and release of SEVENTEEN’s movie Power of Love, offline fan meetings, and merch drop, to their first English single, the year 2022 just keeps on getting better.

The latest in a number of music releases is Face the Sun, their fourth full-length album comeback, with the first look at the album already garnering positive attention. CARATs are drawing comparisons and creating theories based on the group’s past releases, with the album's title and the teaser.

새벽 🍒 @dawncheol



+ sunflower imagery in darl+ing the new teaser is kind of dark, but “face the sun” also reminds me of sunflowers (flowers that always face the sun), which are often associated with seventeen & also imply moving forward towards something brighter and more hopeful/happier…+ sunflower imagery in darl+ing the new teaser is kind of dark, but “face the sun” also reminds me of sunflowers (flowers that always face the sun), which are often associated with seventeen & also imply moving forward towards something brighter and more hopeful/happier… + sunflower imagery in darl+ing 🌻 https://t.co/o3cx95Cwwa

ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ @jihancheolst fear is coming.. face the sun.. what if sun = brightness = fear?????? fear of brightness and wonwoo red moon eyes SEVENTEEN VAMPIRE CONCEPT???????? please explain @pledis_17 fear is coming.. face the sun.. what if sun = brightness = fear?????? fear of brightness and wonwoo red moon eyes SEVENTEEN VAMPIRE CONCEPT???????? please explain @pledis_17 https://t.co/m6xbVkyhL5

덤덤 @jeonmanwon seventeen and the neverending saga of unexplainable album inclusions through the years seventeen and the neverending saga of unexplainable album inclusions through the years https://t.co/ruh7MD16Z7

Cee 𖧷 @Wonuderfuljeon OMG I HAD THIS REALIZATION NA WHAT IF FACE THE SUN IS BASED ON PLATO'S THEORY, ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE????? OMG I HAD THIS REALIZATION NA WHAT IF FACE THE SUN IS BASED ON PLATO'S THEORY, ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE????? https://t.co/fAcJEBq6G7

🍒🌳 @liminalove in theory, facing the sun will only hurt you because it's so bright and you'll always end up closing your eyes, right? will this album be talking about the pain they went thru trying to face it or how they're willing to face the sun for whatever's waiting on the other side??? in theory, facing the sun will only hurt you because it's so bright and you'll always end up closing your eyes, right? will this album be talking about the pain they went thru trying to face it or how they're willing to face the sun for whatever's waiting on the other side???

cali. –darl𖧷ing, face the sun☀️ @svt__xiii Things that we missed from Darling MV that hinted Face The Sun + random theories and questions (THREAD) Things that we missed from Darling MV that hinted Face The Sun + random theories and questions (THREAD) https://t.co/G1NkSKO53W

Additionally, fans also love the unique style and components of the album. The album is wider in dimensions and even includes a highlighter pen with a box. Each first press album will have one out of 13 random pens in a pen box. The pen box is color-coded into five different versions of Control, Shadow, Ray, Path, and Pioneer.

Meanwhile, the K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN will make a grand comeback with Face the Sun on May 27.

