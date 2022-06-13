SEVENTEEN debuts at number 7 on Billboard 200 for the first time with Face The Sun

SEVENTEEN has made Billboard history with their new album Face The Sun. On June 13, Billboard announced that SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album has debuted at number 7 on its Top 200 Albums chart.

It is a noteworthy achievement as SEVENTEEN enters the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time with Face The Sun. This also marks their third entry on the chart overall, following their 2021 mini albums Your Choice and Attacca, which peaked at number 15 and number 13, respectively.

SEVENTEEN released their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, on May 27 and contains nine tracks, with HOT serving as the lead single. Their English track Darl+ing was pre-released on April 15.

SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun earned a total of 44,000 equivalent album units

According to Luminate, SEVENTEEN’s fourth Korean album earned a total of 44,000 album units in the first week (in the week ending on June 9).

Face The Sun’s total score consists of 42,000 traditional album sales and 2,000 streaming equivalent albums. This translates to 2.71 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

The thirteen-member group’s fourth full-length album also debuted on other Billboard charts, including the World Albums chart at number 4. Additionally, SEVENTEEN is now the eighth K-pop boy group to ever enter the top 10 on Billboard 200, following labelmates BTS and TXT, SuperM, MONSTA X, NCT 127, NCT, and Stray Kids.

They are also the tenth K-pop artist overall to achieve the feat, which also includes when BLACKPINK and TWICE are included.

SEVENTEEN tops Oricon’s daily album chart with Face The Sun

On June 10, SEVENTEEN released its fourth Korean album in Japan, two weeks after it was released in Korea.

On the day of its release, SEVENTEEN's fourth Korean album debuted at number one on Oricon’s daily album chart after selling 297,031 copies in Japan alone.

SEVENTEEN sold 297,031 copies with their latest Korean album, almost thrice as much as the first-day sales of Attacca, which sold 104,667 copies.

With their fourth Korean album, SEVENTEEN ultimately surpassed their previous personal best of 247,278 copies sold in their 2020 mini-album 24H. Face the Sun has become the group's fastest album to sell 200,000 copies. Previously, HOT also topped the Japanese streaming service Line Music’s daily chart.

SEVENTEEN also topped Line Music’s daily album chart for five consecutive days before topping the weekly album chart with their fourth album.

SEVENTEEN continues to stay strong on Spotify

As of June 11, SEVENTEEN exceeded 50 million streams on Spotify. The HOT singers reached the mark in 15 days, making it the group's fastest album to reach the milestone.

The album’s lead single, HOT, has the highest number of streams, having more than 10 million streams as of June 11.

SEVENTEEN has surpassed five million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The thirteen-member group has a total of 5,018,506 monthly listeners, surpassing EXO as the third-generation boy group with the second-biggest pool of listeners on the streaming platform.

SEVENTEEN has also become the ninth K-pop male idol overall to hit the five million mark on Spotify, following labelmates BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN, EXO, BTS’ RM, BTS’ SUGA, BTS’ Jungkook, and BTS’ V.

