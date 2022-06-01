Lee Jung-jae explains why is not planning to direct another film after Hunt

While Lee Jung-jae has always been a renowned actor in South Korea, it was the global success of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game, that put his name on the map and gave his acting prowess worldwide exposure. The actor is making sure to continue giving his ever-increasing list of fans across the world the chance to continue discussing his exceptional acting skills with his latest film, the action thriller, Hunt.

The film recently premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews and received a seven-minute-long standing ovation from the attendees. It is all set to have a nationwide release in South Korea later this year.

Lee Jung-jae is not confident that he will be able to handle helming another film

Hunt marked the actor’s directorial debut and was exhibited in the non-competitive Midnight Screening section of Cannes 2022.

What makes the success of the film much more profound is the fact that Jung-jae was filming Hunt and shooting for Squid Game, which meant he was swiftly shifting between two vastly different personas - that of the gambling addict, Seong Gi-hun, and the badass agent Park Pyong-ho.

But what could possibly influence Lee Jung-jae to helm, write, and act in a film that is his directorial debut? This is obviously a bit too much for someone who was busy making another memorable project. During the ceremony, Lee Jung-jae revealed what led to him directing and writing his first-ever film. He told Money Control,

“Initially I just wanted to produce the film and really didn't think about writing and directing. But I couldn't find the right director and the scriptwriter for the project and took it into my own hands and I started writing the script.”

He added:

“While writing I realised that I knew really well about the scenario and I should be the one directing it. That is how I came to write, direct and act in this film.”

Well, there is no denying that Lee Jung-jae has done an exceptional job when it comes to making Hunt a success. But despite the global accolades he has received, he has no plans to helm or screenwrite another film anytime soon.

“Writing the script was very challenging for me and I am not sure about directing another film. The scriptwriting was so challenging, I am not confident about directing another one yet.”

Hunt stars the 49-year-old actor opposite Jung Woo-sung, who has been his friend as well as his business partner for years. The duo play the role of South Korean agents Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do, who are hunting a North Korean spy planted in their agency, but end up uncovering a far more complicated plot.

Hunt is set to be released in South Korea sometime in August 2022.

