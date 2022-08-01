Run BTS returns after 10 months: BANGTANTV announces special episode date

ARMYs beloved variety show, Run BTS' return was officially announced on August 1 via the group’s YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. The show bid adieu on October 12 last year with episode 156. The comeback news arrived a few hours after the ARMY fandom spent a thrilling time with j-hope at the Lollapalooza festival.

It isn’t clear if the show will follow its previous pattern, i.e., meeting fans weekly with a new set of challenges and games. However, a special episode will be released on August 16. Within minutes of the video announcement, the show began trending on Twitter.

Speculations of K-pop supergroup BTS filming for their variety show might turn out to be true. On August 1, BIGHIT MUSIC released an announcement video of the members greeting fans with the iconic tagline for Run BTS.

Leader RM opened the video, announcing the show’s return after 10 months. Jin, the eldest in the group, took over and shared that they’re recharged now and will be bringing back more fun to the viewers’ screens.

The K-pop giants ended the announcement with a repeat of the tagline while their song, Run BTS, from the Proof album played in the background. SUGA exclaimed that it would be perfect as the show’s new intro track, and j-hope agreed.

sen⁷ @sugatradamus they will definitely use this as the new run bts intro they will definitely use this as the new run bts intro https://t.co/BTHLqu7ByI

Unable to contain their excitement, ARMYs trended ‘OMG RUN BTS IS BACK.’ The show’s title also took fourth place on the Worldwide Twitter trends list with 295.8k tweets.

Often touted as one of the best K-pop variety shows, Run BTS has given fans plenty of incredible memories. From flaunting punishment outfits with grace at the airport to betraying decade-long friendships over gift coupons, ARMYs have seen the Fake Love singers in their most fun element on the show.

Additionally, ARMYs were on cloud nine when they observed that the return was announced on the day the show premiered. The first episode of Run BTS aired on August 1, 2015. The connection, albeit seemingly small, made fans emotional. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below.

Smile^♡^⁷ in the box @Heart_Smile_7

FINALLY RUN BTS IS BACKKKK

IM CRYING THEY'RE BACK THEY ANNOUNCED RUN BTS COMEBACK ON THE DAY OF ITS ANNIVERSARY SHUT UP OMG I SCREAMEDFINALLY RUN BTS IS BACKKKKIM CRYING THEY'RE BACK THEY ANNOUNCED RUN BTS COMEBACK ON THE DAY OF ITS ANNIVERSARY SHUT UP OMG I SCREAMEDFINALLY RUN BTS IS BACKKKKIM CRYING THEY'RE BACK 😭 https://t.co/9sX8sLCFfc

random jungkook pics @googiefolder RUN BTS COMEBACK AUGUST 16 MARK YOUR CALENDARS RUN BTS COMEBACK AUGUST 16 MARK YOUR CALENDARS https://t.co/hYs0fKfwXg

BTS Through Years⁷ @btsthroughyears Happy 7th anniversary to one of the best shows in the world, Run BTS!

Happy 7th anniversary to one of the best shows in the world, Run BTS! https://t.co/ffoFYogBbU

.·͙☽ @taeteland run bts & taehyung fake love mullet run bts & taehyung fake love mullet https://t.co/QhWddkfMkg

🧸🍓Carterrr⁷ Bad Decisions 🍊 🃏 @ughmane we really survived 10 months of no Run BTS, ARMYS WE ARE THE STRONGEST SOLDIERS! we really survived 10 months of no Run BTS, ARMYS WE ARE THE STRONGEST SOLDIERS! https://t.co/2wCH6hZfPl

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk run bts being back in two weeks after 10 months OH LIFE IS GOOD AGAIN MY FREE THERAPY IS BACK i’ll never complain in life ever again run bts being back in two weeks after 10 months OH LIFE IS GOOD AGAIN MY FREE THERAPY IS BACK i’ll never complain in life ever again

Run BTS’ special episode will be released on August 16 at 9:00 pm KST on Weverse and V LIVE. It will be available on YouTube two hours later at 11:00 pm KST.

José/JK Mixtape⁷ @TheJose8A Hiatus? More like BTS decided to say Hi At Us from every direction with content! Hiatus? More like BTS decided to say Hi At Us from every direction with content!

2022 is turning out to be a great year for ARMYs, especially after the hiatus scare. The septet ventured into solo projects but assured fans that they will continue with group activities as and when needed. Since then, j-hope has become the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza. His thrilling performance on July 31 had fans all excited.

Leader RM also mentioned that he might be the next member to release his solo album. While that goes on the musical front, the group were appointed global ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan.

In recent news, South Korea’s National Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup shared that the septet may receive a special exemption for their military service. They might be able to perform “for national gains” without compromising on their national duty.

