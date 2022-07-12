BTS caught filming near their old dorms leads to speculation of RUN BTS’ return

July 12, 2022 has been an exciting day for BTS fans. The septet announced their exclusive five-project collaboration with global giant Disney+, teased three projects, and were captured filming something in Seoul, South Korea.
There are multiple videos and photos of the Dynamite singers walking around with a production unit near Nonhyeon-dong, the location of their old dorms. Twitter user @613TB posted a video of RM and Jimin casually strolling down a lane. Other photos featuring Jung Kook, Jin, and V, taken by other users, also started doing the rounds on Twitter.
ARMY, as the Butter group’s fandom is generally called, has had a rollercoaster ride for 2022. Since the group has shifted their focus to solo projects, OT7 activities remain a much-awaited content for fans. The emergence of a sudden group filming led to fans speculating about the return of the popular variety show, RUN BTS.
Run BTS or Disney+ documentary? Butter singers captured filming in Seoul raises excitement
There’s nothing that keeps ARMYs entertained more than the thought of any new content from the Fake Love septet. While they continue reeling in and gearing up for j-hope’s solo album Jack in the Box release on July 15, they were greeted with media of BTS filming something today.
The septet were seen walking near their old dorms in Nonhyeon-dong, part of Seoul's Gangnam-gu area. With an entire horde of camera men, mic men, and directors, it was evident that they were filming content. However, it is a mystery as to what content.
Twitter was abuzz with speculations of Run BTS returning. The last episode of the popular variety show aired on October 12, 2021. It is natural for fans to miss the show where all seven members goofed around and betrayed each other over the smallest gifts.
However, there is another contender - a documentary. On the same day as the members were recorded in Nonhyeon-dong, HYBE announced an exclusive “long-term” deal with The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific in a video featuring BTS.
With a total of five titles, only three have been revealed. These include the concert film Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, Wooga Squad’s travel-reality show In the SOOP: Friendcation and a new documentary titled BTS MONUMENTS: Beyond the Star.
Some fans also wondered if the septet were filming for the Beyond the Star documentary as they were literally walking down memory lane. Jimin described the documentary as a series “that will take you on a journey of how we have grown in the past years and a story of our music.” It is scheduled to be released sometime in early 2023.
Meanwhile, the septet has numerous projects lined up to keep ARMYs entertained throughout the year. These include solo releases, the recently announced individual member vlogs, and a Busan concert, among other things.