BTS caught filming near their old dorms leads to speculation of RUN BTS’ return

July 12, 2022 has been an exciting day for BTS fans. The septet announced their exclusive five-project collaboration with global giant Disney+, teased three projects, and were captured filming something in Seoul, South Korea.

There are multiple videos and photos of the Dynamite singers walking around with a production unit near Nonhyeon-dong, the location of their old dorms. Twitter user @613TB posted a video of RM and Jimin casually strolling down a lane. Other photos featuring Jung Kook, Jin, and V, taken by other users, also started doing the rounds on Twitter.

ㅌㅔㄹㅏ @613TB 오늘 뭐 추억여행 하고 돌아다녔다는 것 같은데

예전 연습실 있던 동네에서 목격됐다함

그 근처에서 회사 다니는 언니가 점심시간에 둘이 짬뽕 먹고 나오는 걸 봣댓나 암튼 카메라 붙은 거 보니까 컨텐츠로 풀리것죠 뭐

뭐라는 건지는 모르것지만 쫑알대는 준돌이 목소리가 귀엽습니다 오늘 뭐 추억여행 하고 돌아다녔다는 것 같은데예전 연습실 있던 동네에서 목격됐다함그 근처에서 회사 다니는 언니가 점심시간에 둘이 짬뽕 먹고 나오는 걸 봣댓나 암튼 카메라 붙은 거 보니까 컨텐츠로 풀리것죠 뭐뭐라는 건지는 모르것지만 쫑알대는 준돌이 목소리가 귀엽습니다 https://t.co/dg1FcYvl8r

ARMY, as the Butter group’s fandom is generally called, has had a rollercoaster ride for 2022. Since the group has shifted their focus to solo projects, OT7 activities remain a much-awaited content for fans. The emergence of a sudden group filming led to fans speculating about the return of the popular variety show, RUN BTS.

Run BTS or Disney+ documentary? Butter singers captured filming in Seoul raises excitement

박낭만 @r0manticP 오빠 ….단체활동이 그렇게 좋아요? 푸흐..<도 아니고 너무 행복해보여서 오히려 슬퍼짐 오빠 ….단체활동이 그렇게 좋아요? 푸흐..<도 아니고 너무 행복해보여서 오히려 슬퍼짐 https://t.co/Qe7sppfrlm

There’s nothing that keeps ARMYs entertained more than the thought of any new content from the Fake Love septet. While they continue reeling in and gearing up for j-hope’s solo album Jack in the Box release on July 15, they were greeted with media of BTS filming something today.

The septet were seen walking near their old dorms in Nonhyeon-dong, part of Seoul's Gangnam-gu area. With an entire horde of camera men, mic men, and directors, it was evident that they were filming content. However, it is a mystery as to what content.

ㅌㅔㄹㅏ @613TB 삼김 시절 반성하던 아기,, 이제는 머리 다듬으면서 예쁘게 잘 기르고 잇구나

하이고 ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ 너무 예쁘다 엉엉ㅇ 삼김 시절 반성하던 아기,, 이제는 머리 다듬으면서 예쁘게 잘 기르고 잇구나하이고 ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ 너무 예쁘다 엉엉ㅇ https://t.co/3No3ZEtzCq

Twitter was abuzz with speculations of Run BTS returning. The last episode of the popular variety show aired on October 12, 2021. It is natural for fans to miss the show where all seven members goofed around and betrayed each other over the smallest gifts.

블루핑크 @bluepinkkim They're filming (Run BTS??) in front of their old dorm They're filming (Run BTS??) in front of their old dorm https://t.co/kkS7tvxxjX

jimin and namjoon was located at nonhyeon dong their old dorm filming RUN BTS jimin and namjoon was located at nonhyeon dong their old dorm filming RUN BTS 😭https://t.co/bX6B2MckRL

Charm⁷𐤀⟭⟬💜💚ㅣᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ #JackInTheBox @Chimtaekookcham Looks like Jungkook is holding a coin purse and they might be in a mission? Run BTS! juseyooooo 🤧 Looks like Jungkook is holding a coin purse and they might be in a mission? Run BTS! juseyooooo 🤧 https://t.co/ZUMbTNmf0Q

Artistae @Artistae1230 someone spotted them near old company building🤔maybe new episode of run bts? someone spotted them near old company building🤔maybe new episode of run bts? https://t.co/Z7hAOknfZf

However, there is another contender - a documentary. On the same day as the members were recorded in Nonhyeon-dong, HYBE announced an exclusive “long-term” deal with The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific in a video featuring BTS.

With a total of five titles, only three have been revealed. These include the concert film Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, Wooga Squad’s travel-reality show In the SOOP: Friendcation and a new documentary titled BTS MONUMENTS: Beyond the Star.

Some fans also wondered if the septet were filming for the Beyond the Star documentary as they were literally walking down memory lane. Jimin described the documentary as a series “that will take you on a journey of how we have grown in the past years and a story of our music.” It is scheduled to be released sometime in early 2023.

#jikook #kookmin I wonder will this be included in their Disney Plus documentary series 🤔Maybe they're filming for a Run BTS episodeIn any event I am excited to see what Bangtan Boys are upto in real-time #BTS ARMY #BTS #BTS _Proof #YetToCome I wonder will this be included in their Disney Plus documentary series 🤔 👀 Maybe they're filming for a Run BTS episode In any event I am excited to see what Bangtan Boys are upto in real-time #jikook #kookmin #BTSARMY #BTS #BTS_Proof #YetToCome https://t.co/ZGXtC3Enug

funky little popstar @hrIykoo left and right, MORE, jack in the box, wooga squad in the soop, hobi at lollapalooza, bts vlogs, busan concert, 6 solo albums coming and now new documentary series Beyond the Star on disney + WE ARE BOOKED AND BUSY left and right, MORE, jack in the box, wooga squad in the soop, hobi at lollapalooza, bts vlogs, busan concert, 6 solo albums coming and now new documentary series Beyond the Star on disney + WE ARE BOOKED AND BUSY

Meanwhile, the septet has numerous projects lined up to keep ARMYs entertained throughout the year. These include solo releases, the recently announced individual member vlogs, and a Busan concert, among other things.

