"Prince and pride of Busan": BTS concert announcement sends fans into a frenzy

BTS will be performing a one-off concert in Busan this October.
According to the Kpop Herald, theYet To Come singers will perform in Busan, South Korea, in October 2022 to support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. This comes on the heels of the septet’s appointment as Expo ambassadors, and they will lend their full support to the event.
The city of Busan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HYBE Labels for the promotion of the 'Busan World Expo 2030.’ BTS will serve as ambassadors for the 'Busan World Expo 2030' and host the Global Busan Concert as part of the agreement.
BTS announced as ambassadors for Busan's World Expo 2030 bid earlier in June
The group’s involvement in the upcoming World Expo was announced two weeks ago by the label’s chairman, Bang Si-hyuk. Given the significance of Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030, he announced that BTS and HYBE will do everything possible to bring the World Expo to the city.
The World Expo is held every five years and draws millions of visitors to the host city over the course of six months. After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last World Expo was held in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
The planned concert will be the septet's first performance in South Korea since their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' show in Seoul in March 2022. It is currently unknown how and where the city plans to host the concert. More information regarding the tickets and the venue will be revealed as the concert draws closer.
The news came as a surprise to fans as the septet announced an indefinite hiatus from group activities not too long ago. Even after the hiatus announcement, the seven have continuously been posting content for their fans.
Fans react to concert announcement
ARMYs are overjoyed at the prospect of seeing their faves perform live once again. Many are lovingly calling them the 'pride and prince of Busan,' adding another term of endearement to the ever-growing list.
Fans have also made note of a wonderful coincidence. Jimin will be able to celebrate his birthday in his hometown with the members because of the concert.
The recent announcement has given way to a slew of memes, with fans hilariously talking about the group working together even during their haitus.
Recent updates about the septet
BTS recently released PROOF, an anthology album that includes previously unreleased demos and new songs, which marked the end of the group's first chapter and the beginning of "Chapter 2" that will see the members focusing on their solo endeavors. Since the commencement of their solo activities, j-hope has announced the release of his solo album Jack in the Box, while SUGA is rumored to announce his album next.