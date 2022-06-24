BTS members to hold a global concert to promote the ‘Busan World Expo 2030’ as official ambassadors

BTS will be holding a global concert soon! On June 24, the Busan Metropolitan Government and HYBE signed a memorandum of understanding related to the 2030 Busan World Expo.

As per this agreement, 21st century pop-icons BTS have officially been appointed as the ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030' and will host a global concert in Busan to back the country's proposal to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan

The event was attended by Busan’s Mayor Park Hyeong-joon, HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, and HYBE CEO Park Ji-won. As per the agreement, Bangtan members will not only serve as a goodwill ambassador for the event, but the septet will also participate in negotiations with the 170 countries that make up the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which votes for the host country.

Leaders from the BIE will be gathering in Busan sometime in early 2023 ahead of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'. BTS members will act as guides for visiting officials while also serving as promotional ambassadors at BIE member conferences.

They will also serve as ambassadors at South Korea’s presentation session, be present on election day to support the bid and provide photos and videos for the city’s digital and promotional campaigns, via official social media channels.

To add to ARMY's joy, they will also hold a Global Busan Concert to highlight the cause, in the hopes of attracting voters and bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

The exact date for the concert has not yet been decided. Additionally, Busan’s Metropolitan government and HYBE have also agreed to cooperate on the development of pop culture and cultural infrastructure in the city of Busan.

HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-hyuk revealed:

“Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.”

Busan's Mayor Park Heong-Joon also commented:

“I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.”

More details about BTS' partnership with 'Busan World Expo 2030' will be disclosed later.

BTS was personally requested by Busan’s Mayor to act as ambassadors for the ‘Busan World Expo 2030’

Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon had requested for BTS to participate as a goodwill ambassador to actively promote the expo. He had personally sent the request on June 15, 2022 to BTS’ agency BIG HIT MUSIC.

On June 17, news outlet Busan Ilbo reported that HYBE has accepted Park Hyung-joon’s request. The expo is counting on Bangtan's popularity and massive fan base to help them win the bid to host the 'Busan World Expo 2030.'

The statement was confirmed by HYBE’s CEO:

“After we received the request from Busan’s Mayor, Park Hyung Jun, we briefed the artistes on the news and all members happily agreed to participate as a [goodwill ambassador].”

He expanded further on his previous statement and explained what Bangtan’s role as official ambassador would be:

“The company and artistes think that the World Expo is an event that brings a positive influence to the whole world and we think that it is a meaningful event beyond the Olympics and World Cup. At the same time, we decided that it was an important event for the sake of the country and the city’s society. Since we know that the World Expo will be conducted as a competition, we have agreed with all our artistes to put in effort to take the lead in spreading the word to the world through Korean software.”

BTS will be joining actor Lee Jung-jae and AI celebrity Rozy as the ambassadors for the Expo. World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions.

For those unversed, this is a global gathering of different nations who are committed to finding solutions to the pressing challenges of our time through engaging and immersive activities.

