K-pop fans find similarities in a webtoon character seemingly influenced by BTS's Jungkook

With their ever-rising popularity and fame, BTS has been applauded for its unparalleled talent and extraordinary skills not only by word of mouth but also by many numerous artists in their personal works as well.

K-pop fans recently came across a webtoon series titled My Reason To Die and have found a few similarities between group member Jungkook and the main character in the animated series.

This is not the first time that the golden maknae has made a cameo appearance in an animated production. K-pop fans have taken to various social media platforms to try to debunk the truth and find out whether the author of the series was inspired by the international superstar to sketch him in an animated piece.

Lip and eyebrow piercing: Does Gyeol resemble BTS's Jungkook?

My Reason To Die was unveiled in Korea on the online streaming platform Naver on December 6, 2021. The well-curated animation was first translated into the English language on May 2, 2022, and tells a romantic story involving two young people.

The rom-com webtoon series has become quite popular in recent days and has accumulated a loyal fanbase with over 1.9 million followers currently hooked to the series.

The webtoon series narrates the story of Ji-o, who gets injured before tryouts for the taekwondo team. While facing the biggest low point in her life, she meets Gyeol, a mysterious boy who changes her life forever.

Gyeol is described as a rule breaker with a good heart, and Ji-o finds herself falling in love with him. However, she might be playing with fire as Gyeol is involved with the wrong crowd.

While the webtoon comic has certainly inspired a lot of interest among readers and viewers for its beautiful art and brilliant storyline, it seems as though many fans have discovered another reason as to why the webtoon series has gained such popularity over the past few days.

BTS fans who are avid readers of the webtoon comic are convinced that the lead male character in the animated series, Cha Gyeol, is based off of the K-pop idol Jungkook.

Many fans have shared their thoughts that not only does Cha Gyeol physically resemble the golden maknae of the boy group but also that his mannerisms in the series are apparently similar to BTS Jungkook’s as well.

In pictures shared by fans on social media, one can clearly pinpoint the similarities between the animated character and K-pop idol Jungkook.

Known for having multiple piercings on his body, BTS' Jungkook has flaunted them on a number of occasions. The golden maknae has a total of 10 piercings, including five on his ear, two near the eyebrow region, and one lip piercing.

The various pictures shared by fans of the webtoon character Cha Gyeol showcase piercings on his ears, eyebrows, and lips. Additionally, the character's hairstyle and eye sketch also bear a resemblance to BTS' Jungkook.

However, the author of My Reason To Die has not confirmed whether his inspiration to draw the animated character stemmed from the K-pop idol. Until the author comments on the mystery resemblance, fans are happy to accept the similarities between the character and BTS' Jungkook as intentional.

