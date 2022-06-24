"Groundless": BIG HIT MUSIC firmly debunks BTS member RM’s marriage rumours

BTS member RM’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC has come forward to categorically deny marriage rumours involving Bangtan’s leader.

BIG HIT MUSIC made an official statement that said:

“RM’s marriage rumors are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumors that started on YouTube.”

The rumours started to spread after YouTube channel Sojang reported that Moonchild singer is preparing for his marriage. According to Sojang, Bangtan's leader had previously stated that he wants to get married when he is 32 or 33-years-old. Since he is currently 28 years old, the YouTube channel believes that it means he wants to get married soon.

BTS members are currently on a temporary break from group activities and are busy pursuing their solo activities.

BTS RM’s marriage rumours were shared on a popular Korean-American online community

bora 💜 (slow) @modooborahae Kmedia reports Big Hit Music immediately denied recent rumors of Namjoon getting married that were posted on various portals. A BHM official issued a statement to XportsNews, “RM's marriage rumor is groundless. We are continuously responding to malicious rumors from YouTube."+ Kmedia reports Big Hit Music immediately denied recent rumors of Namjoon getting married that were posted on various portals. A BHM official issued a statement to XportsNews, “RM's marriage rumor is groundless. We are continuously responding to malicious rumors from YouTube."+ https://t.co/5fJfE1kWj9

On July 23, infamous celebrity YouTube channel Sojang claimed that Bangtan's leader is getting married to his wealthy non-celebrity girlfriend soon. According to Sojang, Bangtan's leader's alleged bride-to-be disclosed this to a close acquaintance and claimed that she was getting married to the singer.

An anonymous netizen revealed that they received a call from a hoobae (junior in Korean) who is seven years younger than them. She allegedly said that she was getting married to the Trivia: Love singer.

Apparently, his girlfriend is from a prestigious university and comes from a decent family and met him at BTS official fanmeeting around 2014- 2015.

The anonymous netizen further revealed that his bride-to-be allegedly confirmed that the wedding was on the cards. However, the exact date cannot be revealed as the groom is the leader of BTS.

JoonDia @JoonDiaa HE'S A 10 AND NAME KIM NAMJOON HE'S A 10 AND NAME KIM NAMJOON 🔥 https://t.co/SjvRjsccDP

She also requested the aforementioned netizen to keep the news a secret as it is a sensitive time for the group.

The rumor was shared on a popular Korean-American online community site that had also exposed Seo Taiji's marriage to The Penthouse actress Lee Ji-ah. That was something that had also turned out to be true.

It is interesting to note that the Seo Taiji’s wedding rumours with Lee Ji-ah weren’t believed initially. However, it later turned out to be true when the celebrity couple confirmed their secret marriage to the media.

Hence, Sojang claims that marriage rumors involving Forever Rain singer are likely to be true as well due to the accuracy of the online community in the past.

ARMYs react to Bangtan’s leader's marriage rumours

Ever since the news broke, netizens and ARMYs have taken over social media platforms to discuss their opinions on the rumors of Bangtan's frontman's marriage. Shortly after the rumours caught on, BIG HIT MUSIC swiftly denied the marriage rumours in a short statement.

Many netizens have mixed feelings about Bangtan leader’s supposed marriage news because it has been shared by Sojang. Sonjang are infamous for reporting false information and spreading dating gossip with little to no evidence.

In fact, sometime back BTS’ V had shared on Weverse that he wanted to sue Sojang for spreading groundless gossip about Korean celebrities.

웬디 x 아이린 @_CaptainRV BTS V file a case against sojang in the past because of fake news/rumors,, So there's no need to believe that,, also it is very well known for creating fake news just to taint someone's (idol) image.. BTS V file a case against sojang in the past because of fake news/rumors,, So there's no need to believe that,, also it is very well known for creating fake news just to taint someone's (idol) image..

Sojang had previously alleged that Jungkook was dating actress Lee Yoo-bi, which was promptly denied by both the parties.

While some fans expressed their shock, others made light of the situation by making jokes. Nevertheless, the ARMYs showed solid support for their leader.

Jyotishka Basak @JyotishkaBasak twitter.com/modooborahae/s… bora 💜 (slow) @modooborahae Kmedia reports Big Hit Music immediately denied recent rumors of Namjoon getting married that were posted on various portals. A BHM official issued a statement to XportsNews, “RM's marriage rumor is groundless. We are continuously responding to malicious rumors from YouTube."+ Kmedia reports Big Hit Music immediately denied recent rumors of Namjoon getting married that were posted on various portals. A BHM official issued a statement to XportsNews, “RM's marriage rumor is groundless. We are continuously responding to malicious rumors from YouTube."+ https://t.co/5fJfE1kWj9 How could bighit deny my marriage to Namjoon.??🥺 The rumours are true Rm and I are going to get married How could bighit deny my marriage to Namjoon.??🥺 The rumours are true Rm and I are going to get married 😏 twitter.com/modooborahae/s…

JAMAIS VU @febuxostats_ The marriage rumous of RM!!?🤣 The marriage rumous of RM!!?🤣😭

like.say.sike⁷ @Adayfulloffun1

50% of Army: What rumors?

50% of Army: what do you means? He is my husband sitting right next to ne right now

And Tae said we are not funny Media: Agency denies marriage rumors of RM50% of Army: What rumors?50% of Army: what do you means? He is my husband sitting right next to ne right nowAnd Tae said we are not funny Media: Agency denies marriage rumors of RM50% of Army: What rumors?50% of Army: what do you means? He is my husband sitting right next to ne right nowAnd Tae said we are not funny😂

박 나나⁷ @ParkNana1306

But it ended up RM marriage rumors. 🤣 @soompi Last time i checked most of us ARMY proposed to Suga.But it ended up RM marriage rumors. @soompi Last time i checked most of us ARMY proposed to Suga.But it ended up RM marriage rumors. 😂🤣

BIG HIT MUSIC has denied his dating rumours in the past as well

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time the Mono singer has been caught up in dating or marriage rumours.

On December 30 2021, a YouTuber claimed that the singer was dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman. The YouTuber even said the two had a “Love-stagram”, a secret Instagram account where they post pictures which they wouldn’t on their official Instagram accounts. It was claimed that the two were in the same locations and had similar objects in their pictures.

At the time, BIG HIT MUSIC firmly denied those rumours by stating that they were "not true". Not only that, the singer took to the fan-community site Weverse to respond personally to the allegations. He said:

"I have no idea who that person is. The poodle belongs to my friend."

The poodle that he mentioned in his statement was "proof" that the YouTuber had claimed to have gotten from the singer's supposed girlfriend's account. The YouTuber claimed that the supposed girlfriend had posed a picture with a similar looking poodle.

However, that wasn't all. The YouTuber also claimed that both of them had enjoyed a date at an art gallery as well.

Bangtan's leader hasn’t commented on the marriage rumours himself. In fact, he took to Instagram to share some lovely and soothing pictures of himself from his recent trip to Basel, Switzerland.

He also crossed 10 million followers on Spotify. With this, the Intro: Persona hitmaker became only the second Korean solo artist on the platform to reach this milestone, joining fellow BTS member J-Hope.

He is also the third most-followed Korean male artist on Spotify, behind only his own group BTS and J-hope.

