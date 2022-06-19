5 K-pop idols who are verified bookworms: BTS' RM, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more

K-pop idols are always running from left to right, fulffiling their jam-packed schedules. With the limelight and spotlight following them at all times, it is hard for them to engage in other activities. Luckily, most of these K-pop idols balance both their duties as musicians and influential celebrities perfectly.
While some celebrities love to take a short vacation and exercise, some like to immerse themselves in literature. Artists like BTS' RM and Yoongi have already inspired many fans to read their personal favorites.
Fortunately, the K-pop world has several idols who are certified bookworms. Hence, here is a list of 5 K-pop idols who love to read books.
5 K-pop idols who are verified bookworms
1) BTS' RM
The list should begin with one of the biggest bookworms in the K-pop industry. While he is not busy making and performing hit tracks, you can find BTS' RM chilling with a book.
The leader of the top-class boy group is a huge literature-nerd and loves to indulge himself in books. RM likes a broad spectrum of genres when it comes to reading books, and some of his personal recommendations include Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo, Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, and more.
BTS' songs and MVs of Spring Day and Blood, Sweats, and Tears are also inspired by his favorite books, The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas by Ursula K. LeGuin and Demian by Hermann Hesse.
2) IU
The ultimate Korean soloist IU single-handedly has a fandom equal to any huge K-pop group, thanks to her melodious voice. However, the singer-turned-actress is also a huge bookworm.
The Celebrity singer entertains herself with books during her free time, and also gets inspiration through them, just like BTS' RM. Her fans spotted her on Hyori's Homestay reading books whenever she had free time.
One of IU's book recommendations includes Demian by Hermann Hesse.
3) NCT's Yuta
NCT's Yuta definitely deserves a spot on the list due to his frequent book recommendations to his fans. In his group, Yuta is popular for learning new things and browsing YouTube for new information.
Earlier, Yuta shared that he went to a cafe with fellow bandmate Mark, and since the weather was cold, they decided to read a book there.
A book highly recommended by NCT's Yuta is How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie.
4) BLACKPINK's Jisoo
BLACKPINK's eldest member is another bookworm on the list. When Jisoo gets some free time from attending major fashion events, making music, and amazing fans with her beauty, she likes to entertain herself with books.
Her favorite book is reportedly The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. On the other hand, she has suggested books from authors like Keigo Higashino, Haruki Murakami, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Marcel Proust, and more.
5) GOT7's Park Jin-young
Park Jinyoung is more than just a talented K-pop idol and K-drama actor. The Yumi's Cells 2 actor has read an array of books and is often spotted with a copy in his hand.
His favorites include from classic authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ray Bradbury. Jinyoung also enjoys books from modern authors like Haruki Murakami and John Green.
Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami is one of the books recommended by the K-pop idol.
K-pop idols like Red Velvet's Yeri, NCT's Jaehyun, BTS' Suga, DAY6's Jae, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, and EXID's Hani are also remarkable and well-versed bookworms.
These K-pop idols are often seen sharing their love for books and literature on television. Some even take chances to share their favorites with their fans.