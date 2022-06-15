"Gosh she's so pretty": BLACKPINK's Jisoo flaunts natural beauty on a recent trip to Madrid, sends fans into a frenzy

Ever since their inception, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have captivated the attention of fans worldwide not only for their extraordinary musical skills, but also for their jaw-dropping visuals.

From vintage looks and K-pop chic styles to serving naturally beautiful visuals, the girls have certainly mesmerized the world with their fashionability.

Group member Jisoo recently made many heads turn with her all-natural, bare-faced visuals as she updated fans about her recent trip to Madrid. Styled in a chic summer outfit, the Ice Cream singer flaunted her natural beauty as she took aesthetic pictures in the enchanting capital of Spain, Madrid.

The idol is receiving endless comments from fans praising her for her natural beauty and flawless skin. One Blink (official fandom name for BLACKPINK) commented:

"Jisoo's bare face... Gosh she's so pretty."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo posts new 'selcas' on Instagram

K-pop idol Jisoo has always been praised for her charming visuals combined with her sophistication and elegance. With her exceeding beauty, many luxury brands have also offered her the opportunity to represent them at various events worldwide.

Jisoo recently jetted off to Madrid, Spain as the newest global brand ambassador for high-end jewelry brand Cartier to attend its new High Jewelry Collection event. Since Jisoo was introduced as the brand’s ambassador, fans know that she has always been the perfect fit to represent prestigious brands because of her natural beauty.

Before donning herself with jewels and chic outfits, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took some time off to visit some popular locations in the city. On June 14, 2022, the K-pop idol updated fans with some exciting content and took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself having fun in the sun.

However, aside from the breath-taking scenery, fans noticed that Jisoo was naturally glowing without any makeup on her face. The BOOMBAYAH singer decided to go with an all-natural look as she took pictures of herself surrounded by nature. Fans couldn't help but praise Jisoo for her flawless appearance and stated that she looked gorgeous with her bare-faced visuals.

ً @diorspick i’m a bare face jisoo enthusiast fr LOOK AT HERRRRRR i’m a bare face jisoo enthusiast fr LOOK AT HERRRRRR https://t.co/emYho5t6HY

Tabassum⁷🛡️ @tabby_94 Bare face Jisoo literally looks the baby face pre debut Jisoo Bare face Jisoo literally looks the baby face pre debut Jisoo 😭😍

. @jisoovalentine jisoo still looking like the prettiest woman on earth even with minimum to no makeup at all jisoo still looking like the prettiest woman on earth even with minimum to no makeup at all https://t.co/cu58DokHbG

Zofka 🐥 @lalisa_mochi No makeup Jisoo>>>

She is naturally perfect No makeup Jisoo>>> She is naturally perfect https://t.co/HuXQ9bd8SZ

BLACKPINK's Jisoo also posted videos of herself on Instagram Stories as she stood in a park. In one of the videos, Jisoo zoomed in and smiled for the camera as she sweetly looked away and flaunted her natural beauty. Her no-makeup look certainly made the singer seem more relaxed and fresh.

Meanwhile, despite being on an extended hiatus, BLACKPINK members make due efforts to update their loyal fans from time-to-time about their daily schedules. The K-pop girl group recently created ripples on the internet as the quartet featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The group has become the third girl group to achieve this feat after American girl groups Destiny’s Child and Spice Girls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far