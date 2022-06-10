BLACKPINK's Rosé flaunts her modern princess-like gown at Tiffany & Co.'s Vision & Virtuosity Exhibition in London

World-famous K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Rosé made heads turn with her recent appearance at Tiffany & Co.'s Vision & Virtuosity Exhibition in London. The K-pop global star flaunted her bejeweled gown as she walked the event’s red carpet in the brand’s latest diamond collection.

The On The Ground singer’s angelic visuals have captivated the attention of millions of fans around the world, with many of them reposting and resharing pictures and videos of the K-pop idol on different social media platforms.

Despite the group’s extended hiatus, BLACKPINK members are focusing on their own individual activities and are certainly creating a buzz with their collaborations alongside numerous luxury brands.

BLACKPINK's Rosé channels her inner princess and looks like a vision in white

The K-pop singer attended Tiffany & Co.’s Vision & Virtuosity Exhibition in London and shined as bright as the diamonds that rested perfectly on her neck and wrists. Looking like a modern-day princess, the K-pop star graced the brand's luxurious event with her presence and caught the attention of thousands of fans with her incredible outfit.

The K-pop idol wore a stunning white dress donned with crystals from top to bottom. The ensemble added an extra edge to her entire look as the sides of the dress were cutout, making it look like a modern Disney princess gown with shimmering diamonds stitched onto it.

The Ice Cream singer styled her hair half up and half down with strands framing her hair. Furthermore, Rosé’s hair color was changed for the event as she effortlessly pulled off a platinum blonde look.

As one of the global brand ambassadors for the high-end jewelry brand, Rosé clearly understood her assignment and mesmerized crowds with her ethereal beauty.

BLACKPINK singer Rosé didn’t miss the opportunity to get clicked alongside English actress Florence Pugh and Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who also looked divine in their all-black lace dress and gray ensemble while elegantly carrying off Tiffany & Co.’s latest diamond collection.

Fan reactions

Upon seeing BLACKPINK Rosé’s latest pictures at the brand’s luxury event, fans couldn’t help but express their excitement and amazement at the K-pop idol’s unparalleled beauty and poise. Fans took to various social media platforms to comment on how gorgeous the singer looked in her all-white and diamond ensemble.

Rosé’s interview with Elle magazine in April 2021 described her partnership with the brand. The K-pop singer spoke about her connection to the jewelry brand and her feelings when she flaunts the brand’s high-end pieces. She stated:

"Like any others feel when they put on jewelry! All sorts of butterflies. Jewelry is always a lot of fun. When you put together an outfit for the day, whether that be for an everyday look or a whole extra look for a day at work, jewelry is always the cherry on top. You’ll never know what the outfit looks like until you add the jewelry."

The idol shared with the magazine that she purchased her first Tiffany jewelry back when she was in middle school. It was a pair of white gold earrings in a classic Tiffany charm shape. The BLACKPINK singer later stated that she is honored to be the brand’s global ambassador and makes the partnership even more special.

