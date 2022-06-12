5 adorable interactions of BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Jung Hae-in at the set of Snowdrop

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Jung Hae-in starred in the romantic thriller K-drama Snowdrop. The two had fantastic chemistry, and fans swooned over them. The drama was a huge hit and continues to be a fan favorite.

Snowdrop follows a romantic and action plotline. It is set in 1987, a year significant in the political history of South Korea. Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a university student, finds Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) covered in blood. One moment tangles into another, revealing that Soo-ho is not who he claimed to be.

The pair’s story unfurls amidst political disturbance, and the two foster a heartfelt connection. This was reflected in the behind-the-scenes of the show, where both Kim Jisoo and Jung Hae-in shared adorable moments.

5 things that made BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Jung Hae-in's chemistry endearing

1) Eye contact

There are only a few scenes where the actors successfully make eye contact without laughing. The duo, mainly BLACKPINK'S Jisoo, was flustered while shooting in such intimate settings. The singer burst out into laughter every time she looked at Jung Hae-in.

This also makes Jung Hae-in giggle and swoon over BLACKPINK'S Jisoo. He can not control but give in to Jisoo’s cuteness. The entire set gets a burst of hearty laughter each time there is an eye contact scene.

2) Shooting a stunt

The drama has a scene where Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) and Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), in an attempt to hide from Yeong-ro’s principal, escape outside via a window. While Hae-in stood outside the window quite sturdily, Jisoo was scared of the same because of the height.

She screamed and shouted to let go of her fear of heights. Meanwhile, Hae-in laughed because he found Jisoo extremely adorable. Fans went berserk after seeing this duo's clip and appreciated their chemistry on-screen and off-screen.

3) The “trust me” scene

In one of Snowdrop’s behind-the-scenes, Jisoo was seen laughing uncontrollably and performing minute dance movements. The duo was shooting for a scene where Lim Soo-ho tries to convince Eun Yeong-ro to stay by his side and “trust him” because he is the only one who could protect her.

Yeong-ro does not trust him and continues to make attempts to escape but is held by Soo-ho. BLACKPINK'S Jisoo, while rehearsing this scene, can not stop laughing because she cannot stand Hae-in’s serious expressions.

4) Jisoo’s dancing

There are multiple behind-the-scenes where Jisoo is seen casually dancing on the set. In between breaks and otherwise, the K-pop artist lightens up the mood through her dancing skills. Amongst many other choreographies, she also performed BOOMBAYAH most charmingly.

Jung Hae-in gets flustered whenever he sees BLACKPINK's Jisoo in her quirky element. He laughs and compliments her with a smile. The interactions between the two make fans love them even more. The actors are adorable in the way they behave around each other, which enthralls their fans.

5) Jisoo with her j-pose

The scene in Snowdrop where Jisoo and Jung Hae-in try to defend themselves from the firing is another chaotic yet adorable moment between them. While shooting for this scene, Jisoo starts acting charming and strikes her iconic j-pose while kneeling on the floor.

The scene is hilarious as well as endearing. While the scene demands seriousness, BLACKPINK's Jisoo takes the opposite approach. She looks at Hae-in with funny expressions that make the latter burst out in laughter. She also looks straight into the camera, winks, and serves her popular j-pose.

Snowdrop was released on December 18, 2021, on JTBC. The 16-episode drama aired every Saturday and Sunday. Besides BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, the show also stars Yoo In-na, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, Jang Seung-jo, and Jung Yoo-jin.

