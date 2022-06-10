5 adorable habits of BLACKPINK's Jisoo that make BLINKs love her even more

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is amongst the most adorable idols in the K-pop industry. Despite being the eldest in the group, the Snowdrop star expresses her youthful and quirky nature in everything she does. Born on January 3, 1995, BLACKPINK's Jisoo also loves acting and debuted with a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers.

Jisoo has extraordinarily fine visuals and melodious vocals. She has a separate fandom, SOOYAs, who adore her personality. Her beauty and charm make her one of the most loved idols in the K-pop industry. She exudes joy and cheer whenever she walks into a room.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the mood maker of the group. She is fond of video games, and can spend hours watching horror movies while eating spicy food. The artist is referred to as ‘Jisooni’, a combination of Jisoo and Unni (Korean for elder sister), by her fellow band members.

A still of the K-pop artist, Kim Ji-soo (Image via @sooyaaa__/Instagram)

The singer changed her MBTI from ESTJ to ENFJ because she “felt the range of various emotions that she didn’t usually feel became wider.”

There is no doubt that she can charm us with just her presence. Here are 5 endearing habits of BLACKPINK's Jisoo that make us smile every time.

1) Balancing things

✦ @jisoophoric kim jisoo putting and balancing random things on her head, the never ending saga kim jisoo putting and balancing random things on her head, the never ending saga 😭 https://t.co/OnVTYfd1WW

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has a strange yet adorable habit of balancing things on her body. From keeping bottles on her head to positioning toys, she is an expert at balancing different things.

Although bizarre, this habit has made her popular in the K-pop world because it is indicative of her unique personality. This reminds many of their childhood days when they used to balance items as a challenge.

2) Iconic j-pose

🐰🐢🍒☘ @leujocum Jisoo did J Pose again on her vlive after work 210318 Jisoo did J Pose again on her vlive after work 210318 https://t.co/KkESkRvXtb

Like many K-pop idols, Jisoo too has her own iconic pose. She poses with her hand near her chin and strikes a ‘j’ like action. Fans have taken notice of his adorable habit at various events and occasions.

From VLive sessions to interviews and selfies, the idol never disappoints. The cute, charming pose has become her signature. Jisoo is not in her best mood if she doesn’t pull off the j-pose.

3) Smirking

arme @xiaesoo the jisoo smirking saga continues the jisoo smirking saga continues https://t.co/JogxbGzdYs

The idol is known for her smirks, something BLINKs absolutely cannot get over. This habit is so ingrained in her that she does not even have to try. She has been requested by fans to serve her iconic smirk multiple times.

The K-pop artist can cheer up fans with just a single smirk. Some fans also find it adorable because they think of it as an ‘evil’ smirk that contradicts BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s personality. The smirk always makes an appearance when she is in a dorky mood and wants to prank her fellow BLACKPINK members.

4) Making cute noises

Jisoo knows just how to swoon BLINKs. Her presence can make even the most mundane activities be interesting. She makes extremely cute noises at times in order to enchant viewers.

These noises are usually short and squeaky. Some won’t even realize that she said something unless they pay close attention. What is fascinating is that her expressions don’t change much while making these noises. She can keep a straight face and make cute, melodious noises, which is something that fans can never get enough of.

5) Imitation game

kjs @kjsjpegs nothing new, just kim jisoo imitating everything she see!! nothing new, just kim jisoo imitating everything she see!! https://t.co/XGRHxzN8nU

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has a habit of mimicking other people’s actions and words. Although this habit might seem annoying to many, fans really love seeing her in her element. She is organic in her behavorial imitation. This habit makes the idol relatable as well because all of us have a tendency to to annoy our friends, lovingly of course, by mimicking their actions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far