“Kisoo!”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases Jisoo for her first kiss on ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s first on-screen kiss on Snowdrop caused chaos on Twitter as fans couldn’t stop gushing about it. Group member Lisa was among the many who were excited about the kiss.
In a recent VLive where all four members spent time with fans, Lisa teased Jisoo about her first kiss, sending the internet into a meltdown.
BLACKPINK Jisoo’s kiss with Jung Hae-in becomes the most iconic moment in ‘Snowdrop’
In a much-awaited episode of Snowdrop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in locked lips and sent the internet into a frenzy. The political drama marked Jisoo’s acting debut. Fans’ excitement soared through the roof as seeing K-pop idols show intimacy with the other gender is a rare sight unless they are acting.
With the recent trend demanding a comeback by BLINKs, BLACKPINK members surprised fans with a livestream. A fan asked Lisa if she saw the kissing scene during the stream, the idol replied confidently that she did, leaving Jisoo to laugh at her reaction.
Lisa continued teasing her throughout the livestream, making fans who were watching the duo chuckle. She then asked Jisoo if she was “kissy-Jisoo” now, later calling her “Kisoo.”
Additionally, Jisoo also poked fun at her members by revealing that Lisa anticipated the kiss and even took out her phone to record it, but got tired because of how long the scene’s buildup was before the two kissed.
The livestream continued with the members continuously teasing Jisoo. The fun time gave rise to various new memes and content that BLINKs were yearning for. The Thai rapper said she could be Young-li, Jisoo’s substitute, and even imitated the kissing scene asking if Jisoo wanted coffee and many more things.
Other group members also joined in on the fun. Jennie shared that she was jealous of Jung Hae-in because of an interview he shared with Jisoo and Rosé calling the kiss just a peck.
BLINKs challenge Jung Hae-in as BLACKPINK’s live gives them fun memes
The chaotic livestream entertained the BLINK fandom to no end. After the live, fans jokingly challenged Snowdrop’s lead actor, Jung Hae-in, to prove himself by listing the many things members said on Vlive. They even called him the luckiest man alive to have all four members’ attention.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Meanwhile, Snowdrop ended on January 31 with its second-highest viewership ratings in South Korea.