BTS’ Jungkook in Left and Right MV is a treat for the eyes and Twitter is going crazy over it

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaboration single Left and Right made its much-awaited release on June 24. The pop track instantly became a hit, garnering over one million streams on Spotify in around an hour of its release.

Since then, social media, especially Twitter, has been filled with posts gushing over Jungkook and his appearance in the music video.

The Left and Right release brought a moment of adrenaline rush and mystery. Including Charlie Puth, many fans could not access the music video on YouTube at the time of its release. The American singer and fans believed that it was due to heavy traffic causing the app to crash.

Charlie Puth @charlieputh We broke the YouTube server there’s so many people trying to watch the music video. Just keep refreshing youtube.com/charlieputh it’s there!!!!!! We broke the YouTube server there’s so many people trying to watch the music video. Just keep refreshing youtube.com/charlieputh it’s there!!!!!! https://t.co/Uc0FVDUUU9

The moments of adrenaline rush continued as ARMYs went gaga over BTS’ maknae and his adorable antics in the music video. From his forehead reveal, lip-piercing closeup, his pink outfit and to his vocals, there was nothing ARMYs did not find attractive about the K-pop idol.

BTS’ Jungkook tops Worldwide Twitter trend list after the release of Left and Right collaboration

Charlie Puth and BTS Jungkook’s collaboration single Left and Right was released on June 24 amidst much anticipation and excitement. The eccentric music video features the duo riding in a car and dancing together. With many different settings, especially with the inclusion of Charlie Puth undergoing therapy from a “Love Doctor,” the bromance moments were a cherry on top for fans.

The nearly three-minute music video gave ARMYs enough content to gush over the K-pop idol. Reactions from fans differed from talking about BTS’ Jungkook’s “cute expressions,” his bromance, and most importantly, his verse:

“Now all I think about are the nights we were tangled up in your bed.”

dej⁷ ⇆ @dejease a thread of jungkook being tangled up in bed, starting with seokjin a thread of jungkook being tangled up in bed, starting with seokjin https://t.co/34IWVZoNwG

The phrase "tangled up in your bed" dominated the conversations around the music video too. ARMYs had a field trip as they posted clips of BTS' Jungkook being cuddly with BTS members during past variety shows and commented that the videos popped into their minds while listening to the verse.

Take a look at the varied reactions from fans below.

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons JUNGKOOK IN LEFT & RIGHT??!!! OMG JUNGKOOK IN LEFT & RIGHT??!!! OMG https://t.co/WAYwHe2z9L

˗ˏˋmadi ⁷ˎˊ˗ @goldenggyuk a compilation of Jungkook being Jungkook in the left & right mv a compilation of Jungkook being Jungkook in the left & right mv https://t.co/rMl76zUWJ4

random jk things ⇄ @randomjungkook how i feel when i hear jungkook in my walls how i feel when i hear jungkook in my walls https://t.co/YD5tNsQ2Tr

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss pov: everytime armys hearing jungkook line “tangled up in your bed” on left & right. pov: everytime armys hearing jungkook line “tangled up in your bed” on left & right.https://t.co/P48UYAG8Jt

Charlie Puth had teased a collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook weeks ago

Charlie Puth @charlieputh I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right ……………. I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right …………….

For veteran ARMYs, watching Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook harmonizing is not new. The American singer collaborated with the K-pop giants in 2018 at the MGA awards. The artists performed a rendition of their classic songs, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Fake Love, at the award festival, leaving everyone in awe.

Recently, the Light Switch singer-songwriter posted BTS’ photos at the White House on his Instagram and even liked a photo posted by the youngest member. A few days later, he confirmed that there was a collaboration in an interview with KISS FM on June 5.

Fans were pretty sure the same day that a collaboration was brewing between the two, as Jungkook had left for the USA earlier than the rest of the members for some schedules. They also connected the dots with other details.

🧚🏻‍♀️⇄ left and right coming @jeonsfairyy charlie puth reposting bts at the White House on ig and liked jungkook’s ig post of nyc which looks the same as his nyc pic…. ??? YALL THAT MEANS COLLAB charlie puth reposting bts at the White House on ig and liked jungkook’s ig post of nyc which looks the same as his nyc pic…. ??? YALL THAT MEANS COLLAB https://t.co/bzUv4Fr3ne

Meanwhile, the music video for Left and Right crossed 4.1 million views at the time of writing.

