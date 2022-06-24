10 of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung's one-liners that went viral

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has the ability to crack the funniest jokes with a straight face. Quite the multitalented idol, he is known as the fashionista of the group but is also loved for saying the most savage quips and one-liners with little to no effort.

More commonly known by his stage name V, he has reflected such elements from his personality at various talk shows, interviews, and onstage performances. From hilariously commenting on BTS’ looks in old music videos to spontaneously coming up with intelligent comebacks, his iconic lines have ARMYs' hearts.

Let's take a look at some of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung comments that swayed fans and remain iconic to date.

The Anime-loving God: 10 times BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung stunned ARMYs with his comic timing

1) Safety first

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung was seen taking part in adventure sports during the 2019 Summer Package in Korea. While he was excited to experience paragliding, he was equally worried for his safety. He constantly reminded the staff about belts and other safety requirements. He said:

“Safety, safety. Me, me, me. Me too. Safety please”

ARMYs find the idol’s baby talk adorable.

2) V, the good boy of BTS

Taehyung | 뷔 꾹⁷ @taehyungie_bun

*translator*

ellen: explain what hooked up means, come on

*translator*

taehyung: not.. not, no!



ellen: explain what hooked up means, come on

taehyung: not.. not, no!

In a 2017 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, BTS members were asked about their dating lives and if they ever dated any ARMY. The moment was hilarious as members felt shy and giggled at the question. While Ellen was trying to probe a little further, V put up his hand and vehemently said:

“Not, not... No.”

ARMYs never fail to recall this hilarious moment.

3) Dessert is a must-have

ife⁷♡ @smoljiminniee Bringing back this video of Taehyung ordering oreo mcflurry :( Bringing back this video of Taehyung ordering oreo mcflurry :( https://t.co/bT096Xa52x

There is nothing cuter than BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung ordering at McDonald's. The manner in which the Christmas Tree singer was reciting his order to the outlet staff was not just adorable but also entertaining to watch. Apart from burgers, he also ordered dessert. He said:

“Mcflurry, oreo, yeah yeah oreo Mcflurry. Mcflurry one please.”

The zoomed-in shot made the adorable yet hilarious moment even more so.

4) Self-proclaimed God

viola ⇄ @gcf0fvante he has improved a lot in English

#taekook #vkook #kookv Namjoon asked Taehyung "how you doin Man" & the baby replied him saying " I am God " instead of saying I'm goodhe has improved a lot in English Namjoon asked Taehyung "how you doin Man" & the baby replied him saying " I am God " instead of saying I'm good 😭💗 he has improved a lot in English 🐯#taekook #vkook #kookv https://t.co/assAmWn5Bm

This interaction between BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Kim Nam-joon was extremely candid and sweet. Nam-joon asked Tae-hyung about how he was doing, and the latter replied:

“I am God.”

The BTS leader laughed out loud, and so did ARMYs. It gave fans an iconic statement that stays with them to date.

5) V is the best, and he knows it

Violet 🌼❤️🍓 @Vivaciousviole5

#BTSxCorden



Main Dancer Kim Taehyung spilling hot organic tea : ITS NOT IN MY VOCABULARY Main Dancer Kim Taehyung spilling hot organic tea : ITS NOT IN MY VOCABULARY#BTSxCordenhttps://t.co/Up0RHvVsgC

On The Late Late Show with James Cordon, BTS members were asked what they would do if they ever forget a dance move and how they would cover it up. Without missing a beat, Tae-hyung proclaimed:

“It’s not in my vocabulary.”

The room filled itself with applause and cheers while the members giggled in awe.

6) V’s love for anime

anam⁷ ☾ @sugarintae when jungkook was singing so passionately and taehyung hit us with “nico nico nii” SJDHFG when jungkook was singing so passionately and taehyung hit us with “nico nico nii” SJDHFG https://t.co/UuBS2jZQNm

From Run BTS! episodes to talk shows, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has talked about his liking for anime. At a concert, the idol made heads turn with a famous anime catchphrase while Jungkook was singing. He said:

“Nico Nico ni.”

This line from Love Live! by the character Yazawa Nico was made for Tae-hyung, who said it in a baby voice and looked adorable while doing so.

7) BTS through thick and thin

angie⁷ 💫 @bangtankofi “BTS….. FOREVER!”



- Kim Taehyung Run BTS Ep 84 “BTS….. FOREVER!”- Kim Taehyung Run BTS Ep 84 https://t.co/NhK0z3KBgI

In a Run BTS! episode, the boys were trying their luck at water sports and slides. When V was asked to slide down and jump, he said that he would scream out something special. He did just that and shouted:

“BTS forever.”

However, before he could finish his sentence, he was launched from the slide and could only say "forever" upside down in the air, leaving fellow members laughing.

8) The power of makeup

kookie⁷ ‹|› @Mahiwinterbear7 throwback to jhope saying "look at the passion in our eyes" and taehyung saying its just eyeliner throwback to jhope saying "look at the passion in our eyes" and taehyung saying its just eyeliner 😭😭https://t.co/lXv6CjQAIl

BTS’ songs in their initial days had them dressed in funky colors along with bold eye makeup. Reminiscing old days while watching their initial music videos, J-hope acknowledged how there was passion their eyes to accomplish something huge. However, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung felt something else deserved the credit for the drama:

“That’s the eyeliner.”

ARMYs loved how savage and spontaneous the statement was, which made it difficult to forget.

9) V, the good boy Pt. 2

Hawon⁷ PROOF BTS @joonvirgothang Taehyung saying im a good boy vs im a bad boy Taehyung saying im a good boy vs im a bad boy 😭 https://t.co/rLUhecMOgi

In multiple interviews and talk shows, Tae-hyung has introduced himself as:

“Hi guys. My name is V and I’m a good boy.”

Not only have fans memorized the line, but they have come up with various versions of it as well.

10) Words say more than you think they do

sam🫶🏻 @perfectlyjimin HELP??? when asked what their favourite lyric was taehyung went, with the straightest face, "oh na na na" and i just BDHDJDJBDJHQHAHAHSH HELP??? when asked what their favourite lyric was taehyung went, with the straightest face, "oh na na na" and i just BDHDJDJBDJHQHAHAHSH https://t.co/KXvu7Khdqx

BTS is known for serving their fans with beautiful and deep lyrics. From advocating self-love to overcoming mental disorders, the boy band has offered meaningful art to society. In an interview, the group was asked about their favorite lyrics. While other members said common things as "every lyric feels special," BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung said with a poker face:

“Oh na na na…”

Evidently, it was meant as a hilarious comment that left fellow members and ARMYs laughing out loud.

