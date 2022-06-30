"When we turn 30, it's a different thing": BTS' RM dishes the hard realities of aging as an idol in the K-pop industry

World-famous K-pop idol RM from BTS recently shared his feelings on the increasing concerns related to the age of many idols in the K-pop music industry. While the industry may seem energetic and exciting, there are a lot of areas of concern, especially in regards to debuting and ending contracts due to age issues.

While age shouldn’t be a matter of concern in terms of having a professional life, as long as the individual is physically healthy and mentally stable, the K-pop music industry may take age seriously and that can lead to an artist losing their musical contract renewal.

In a recent podcast for Intersections: The Art Basel, RM spoke about turning 30 and the concerns revolving around it in the K-pop industry. He stated:

"So, when we turn 30, it’s a different thing."

BTS' RM speaks with 'The Art Basel' about turning 30 in the K-pop industry

Numerous boy and girl groups have made their debuts in the K-pop industry over the past few months, leading to concerns in regards to their age. The fact that new idols these days seem to be debuting at a younger age than before is concerning.

Previously, idols used to debut in their 20s, whereas idols are now debuting as teenagers, which has raised concerns about their wellbeing.

With this, there has been a prejudice towards those willing to live out their K-pop careers and dreams at an older age. BTS leader RM recently sat down with podcast Intersections: The Art Basel and spilled the beans on turning 30, which is considered a huge deal in the K-pop industry in comparison to those pursuing art, where age is not a hindrance.

BTS' RM is 27 and still young according to his international age, however, according to the traditional Korean age, RM will be turning 30 next year. The idol explained that turning 30 in the K-pop world is completely different.

"I'm 29 in Korea. So, when we turn 30, it's a different thing. I'm still young, just a young man. In the world of boybands, turning 30 is something different in K-Pop."

RM continued to explain that aging in the K-pop industry is a harsh and sad reality that has impacted many artists, including himself. As he will turn 30 soon, RM stated that he wonders whether he has hit his peak.

The Butter rapper went on to further compare careers between a boyband star and a visual artist. He said:

"What people say is the traditional expiration date for a boyband star, and actually seeing what happened in the career of visual artists allows you to think longer."

This isn’t the first time that RM has spoken about the K-pop industry and its staunch perspectives. Earlier, RM stated that over a period of time, groups often forget their purpose and message.

"But the problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing things."

BTS’ RM also opened up about how these issues have taken a toll on him as an artist and explained that it was easy earlier, however, it has changed and has become a different story now.

Meanwhile, as younger idols are debuting and soaring high these days, veteran K-pop idols like PSY, Girls’ Generation, MAMAMOO, and many more are proving that age has no boundaries when it comes to music and talent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far