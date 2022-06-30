BTS' Jungkook creates exclusive island in 'BTS Island: In The Seom' to interact with ARMYS

In collaboration with HYBE, BTS's entertainment label, the K-pop boy group has finally launched its own mobile game titled BTS Island: In The Seom. With animated characters resembling the group members, running around a barren island trying to decorate it, gamers and fans can enjoy this relaxing game and win various gifts.

Not only are gamers addicted to the game, but group member Jungkook, too, has successfully joined and created his very own Seom Club. In this exclusive creation, Jungkook has found a new way to interact with ARMYs, and it seems like everyone wants to be part of the conversation.

Promotions for the mobile game began in May 2022, with pre-registrations for fans worldwide. Before the game could launch, the boy group also shared game development videos on their official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

Through ice cream trucks and endless cars, BTS' Jungkook creates a luxury island

Since May 2022, the K-pop boy group HYBE has been teasing fans and avid gamers with their new mobile game BTS Island: In The Seom. Ever since it was unveiled, the group members announced that they would be highly involved in the creation and development of each stage.

On June 28, 2022, the game was finally released, and ARMYs around the globe got their chance to try out the exciting interactive game. As expected, the game is full of hilarious jokes, relatable references, and challenging tasks.

Group member Jungkook recently decided to try out the game by creating his account. Not only did he create his own island, but he also had fun making his very own Seom Club.

According to BTS Jungkook's Instagram story, his username in the game is "Do I have the face of a king?" which is a line by actor Lee Jung-jae in the movie The Face Reader. The description of Jungkook's club reads:

"Only the strong survive."

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment [jungkook.97] instagram story



screenshot of his in the seom club



club name : face of a king

username : do i have the face of a king ?



[t/n this is a famous line from the movie 'the face reader' said by lee jung jae] [jungkook.97] instagram story screenshot of his in the seom club club name : face of a king username : do i have the face of a king ?[t/n this is a famous line from the movie 'the face reader' said by lee jung jae] https://t.co/re441P2ZH9

The Butter singer chose a dramatic username and description to entice fans to join his club. Continuing with the theme of bravery and royalty, Jungkook's game bio for his account reads

“I am Jungkook."

As soon as his club's name was revealed, millions of gamers wanted to get in. His club had exclusive vibes as ARMYs shared their struggles to join in. However, players at high levels in the game can only get in.

Better ARMY-ing⁷ for BTS ⟬⟭ @_DearSwl875 We can’t fix the ship but Jungkook has 6 daechwita cars and 3 dynamite ice cream trucks. And he can afford Taehyung’s hwarang clothing! I could never We can’t fix the ship but Jungkook has 6 daechwita cars and 3 dynamite ice cream trucks. And he can afford Taehyung’s hwarang clothing! I could never 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ZtF1dMP0pS

Lucky ARMYs who managed to get accepted shared screenshots of BTS Jungkook's Seom Club. In the pictures and videos shared, the K-pop idol made some in-app purchases and bought many cars and ice cream trucks.

lilac lieutenant farha⁷ 🃏 @tetesveins jungkook is officially the first friend i added in the game and omg look at his island he has a Dynamite ice cream truck 🥹 jungkook is officially the first friend i added in the game and omg look at his island he has a Dynamite ice cream truck 🥹 https://t.co/lMTylEvVOw

⁷3rdGuyFromTheLeft Moment I SURVIVED NAKED JIN ∞ @3rdGuyFromLeft Ok I’ll just hang out on Jungkook’s island for a bit. He’s got a Dynamite ice cream truck, topless Namjoon, Butter era Rainbow hair Jimin & the members doing wiggly dances 🤣 Ok I’ll just hang out on Jungkook’s island for a bit. He’s got a Dynamite ice cream truck, topless Namjoon, Butter era Rainbow hair Jimin & the members doing wiggly dances 🤣 https://t.co/BseYllyV8R

As it's his island and club, Jungkook has control over most designs and set-ups and even went as far as changing the members' looks. Known for his witty nature, Jungkook dressed RM's avatar in a shirtless attire.

The Dynamite crooner also took the opportunity to communicate with fans while playing the game. He sent them adorable messages and emojis that were enough to send fans into a frenzy.

ARMYs are certainly having a blast on Jungkook's Seom island. They also stated that despite being on a high level in the game, the golden maknae still left RM shirtless, which was highly comical.

Zyy 🎨 @prodsiuga_zyy Jk making rm shirtless in the seom is peak comedy 🤣 Jk making rm shirtless in the seom is peak comedy 🤣 https://t.co/764ehTNcOG

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook recently collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The duo's single Left & Right has been a soaring success as it has topped various international music charts. Released on June 24, 2022, the official music video for the song has already reached 49 million views on YouTube within a week.

The Stay Alive singer has also become the 'Fastest Asian Soloist' to exceed 20 million streams for a song on Spotify with Left & Right, which Japanese singer Joji previously held.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far