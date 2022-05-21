BTS Island: In The Seom, K-pop sensation hides Easter eggs for ARMYs to find in the game

Global K-pop sensation BTS recently announced that they will be launching a brand new game titled BTS Island: In The Seom. Ever since the announcement, the group has created a lot of anticipation amongst fans. They have also released episodes on YouTube under their series, BTS Become Game Developers.

In these videos, the group members come together to discuss various features that need to be added to the game. From logo design and character sketching to planning the intricate details of the game, the members have used their imagination to create a whole new virtual universe.

In a recent post, the group’s agency updated fans and gamers about a new feature being added to the game. The group members have created unique and fun Easter eggs for players to find. Each member used their imagination to design amusing sketches, which will be digitally recreated and incorporated into the game.

BTS ARMY will become Easter egg hunters in the septet's new game

On Friday, May 19, 2022, the K-pop boy group’s new account on Twitter titled BTS Island: In The Seom posted a new update for fans. Each group member has hidden amusing Easter eggs in the game for players to locate and have fun.

First up, group leader RM drew crabs, one of his favorite creatures, alongside birds that could either be chicks or ducks.

Group leader RM's design (Image via In The Seom official website)

The group’s hyung Jin drew treasure or a fancy diamond. The jewel resembles the ones from the member’s BE concept pictures. The treasure might have a hidden message behind it but the game has described it to be “expensive”. The official website for the game states the following about Jin’s Easter egg:

"It’s expensive outside but it has no use here."

Group mate Jin's design (Image via In The Seom official website)

SUGA contributed by drawing a whale that is often seen in the group’s work, including its We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal and Heartbeat music videos. Similarly, the whale is also the official logo of the game and can be seen carrying an island with the group members on it.

SUGA's Easter egg sketch (Image via In The Seom official website)

As for rapper J-Hope, he drew an adorable heart balloon that resembled the purple balloons from the group's Permission to Dance music video.

J-Hope's In The Seom Easter egg (Image via In The Seom official website)

Fellow group mate Jimin drew a brush that creative and artistic ARMYs will surely appreciate and enjoy. He also created a paper plane that appears in the group’s Spring Day music video.

Group member Jimin draws two Easter eggs (Image via In The Seom official website)

Group member V aka Kim Tae-hyung's drawing is a bit more mysterious than the others. It is unclear what the fascinating creature is, but some fans believe that it could be a snail with wings or just simply a snail.

V's unique and mysterious Easter egg design (Image via In The Seom official website)

Jungkook made a smart move and created a dazzling ARMY stone that harkens back to the time-traveling Run BTS episodes where the members had to track down the stolen stones.

The group maknae's ingenious Easter egg sketch (Image via In The Seom official website)

Meanwhile, Easter eggs are hidden content that players need to discover in the game. Upon finding the eggs, the game automatically adds another level of fun because it's like receiving a surprise gift. These eggs are hidden messages all over the virtual island and are messages left by the BTS developers.

Whether it’s on stage or behind-the-scenes, the group comes up with innovative ideas to entertain their fan base, who are forever grateful. The septet has been highly involved in creating the game. From deciding on the gameplay to designing the characters, each member has taken part in the development process.

Pre-registration for the game has already begun since April 26, 2022 and netizens can still sign up for it still. According to the Apple App store, the much-awaited game will be released on the platform on June 28, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee