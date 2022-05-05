BTS' Jin creates the official logo for the new game 'BTS Island: In The Seom' 

In April 2022, global K-pop sensation BTS presented fans with a brand new mobile game called BTS Island: In The Seom. The addictive game centers around characters based on the group’s members living on an island, doing daily tasks of construction and refurbishing.

Each group member’s character has distinctive qualities and characteristics in the game, which makes them unique and true to their inspiration. The characters look adorable in the game and resemble the group members heavily.

Notably, group member Jin put in extra effort and creativity into building the game. Apart from his character having Jin’s signature plump lips and an optimistic personality, the singer has also created the game’s official logo.

BTS Become Game Developers Episode 2 reveals Jin's thought process behind the logo design

On May 3, 2022, a new episode of BTS Become Game Developers was released. Fans eagerly listened to the discussions among the group members about their upcoming game. ARMYs could also see Jin’s impressive talent and creativity on display since he designed what is now the game’s official logo. Jin is often referred to as the King of Creativity and Content-In-Flesh, because he comes up with great ideas for anything he sets his mind to.

In the recent episode published on the YouTube channel of the game, each group member had to pitch in ideas and create a logo for the colorful and exciting virtual game. As discussions went on, Jin’s idea turned out to be the best amongst his bandmates. The singer offered to draw a whale carrying an island on its back, with fresh greenery and the seven little characters placed on top of the island.

The whale is a symbol that Jin designed a few years ago, which was used by HYBE as a part of the official BTS universe. The name of this magical creature is Kore.

Jin helped their team bring his adorable yet fantastic idea to life and the official logo was released on April 20. By the looks of it, Jin’s game logo came out perfect, aptly accented by the group’s signature purple color.

When one of the BTS members asked Jin why he chose to put a single tree on the island, he said:

"The word tree represents abundance. If you look at Greek and Roman mythology and traditions, everything starts with the world tree."

Jin’s impressive explanation comes from the vast knowledge he acquired from his education in art and theater. As a learned person who knows many important things, he can bring a new vision to any project.

In the episode, Jin also explained the meaning of the whale upholding the island. He said that the magical creature was called a Sky Whale and he chose to represent it as the foundation of the BTS universe since as the group has many connections to this specific animal. The whale keeps them grounded even as they soar.

The rest of the group members in the video heard Jin’s explanation patiently and were in complete awe of his imagination and wisdom. Towards the end, each member appreciated Jin for his work and agreed to his logo idea.

Pre-registrations for BTS Island: In The Seom opened on April 26. According to mobile app stores, the brand new game is slated to launch on June 28, 2022. ARMYs and game enthusiasts can quickly register for the same to get an ARMY Bomb stand for free.

