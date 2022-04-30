Workout with BTS x HYBE challenge: Date, time and all you need to know

ARMYs get your workout bands and outfits ready because BTS is challenging you to a workout session. Fans of the K-pop boy group have a chance to try out some of the septet’s workout routines in the comfort of their homes or even at the gym.

HYBE EDU recently announced that it has created a 5 DAY CHALLENGE called WORKOUT with BTS.

HYBE EDU @HYBE_EDU BTS is always serious about working out.

Let's get energized just like them and start working out!

We created a program made up of easy-to-follow moves.

Are you ready, both body and mind?

Now, it's time to WORK OUT with BTS!



2022. 05. 02. 5 PM (KST)

As announced by the band's education-focused subset, the members are teaming up to conduct a workout challenge in which fans can join in and follow along as they exercise and break a sweat.

BTS x HYBE EDU: Workout Challenge coming soon

On April 29, HYBE EDU took to Twitter to announce that it will be launching a new and exciting program titled Now: Workout with BTS, where the boyband will gear up to share their personal workout regimes with fans and viewers across the globe.

Along with the announcement was a teaser poster with pictures of all seven members in the middle of a workout session. The images are presumably shots from the program’s instructional video. The five-day workout challenge is due to drop on May 2, 2022, at 5.00 pm KST. Further information regarding registration and rules will be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, HYBE EDU is a subsidiary unit of HYBE Labels that specializes in innovating and distributing educational content while including an easy and effective way for fans to follow. Fans can learn several new things like the language and culture of the artists they love.

Some interesting and educational projects created by HYBE EDU, include the ongoing cooking series and fashion tutorials from the K-pop boy group titled The BTS recipe in Korean and The BTS Fashion in Korean, respectively on its YouTube Channel.

The subsidiary management also launched a BLACKPINK-themed Korean-language learning material titled BLACKPINK In Your Korean, which included textbook materials, stickers, quizzes, and an originally designed MotiPen.

Latest updates on BTS

On April 29, Apple Fitness+ launched a unique way of getting users to enjoy their workouts. With the release of the Artist Spotlight on April 25, the fitness provider features the Korean boy group for its upgraded dance workout sessions just in time for International Dance Day.

The new workout options feature the group’s hitmaker tracks on the platform, with Apple Fitness+ dance instructors teaching the original dance moves to the septet’s various songs.

BTS_official @bts_bighit



fitness.apple.com/workout/hiit-w…



Proud to be one of the new artists in the Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+! Get excited for workouts featuring #BTS playlists, available now and dropping every Monday until May 9.

The fitness provider also launched virtual prizes after users achieved the goal of working out for at least 20 minutes to the group’s songs. Meanwhile, this special feature is still ongoing and Fitness+ will automatically notify six sessions to help users achieve various rewards.

