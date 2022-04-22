Apple Fitness+ launches BTS dance workout choreography ahead of International Dance Day

ARMY, get your workout outfits ready as BTS dance lessons are coming up soon on Apple Fitness+. As the name suggests, Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness service provided by Apple Watch. Users can try out video, audio workouts and guided meditation on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.
Apple recently revealed that it is adding new workout sessions to its application. The brand new development has partnered with global K-pop sensation BTS to bring the group’s unforgettable choreography and songs onto the platform. Yes, this means that users can exercise while listening to septet’s record-breaking tracks.
Get ready for a Dynamite workout as BTS is coming to Apple Fitness+
Apple Fitness+ will now offer an unorthodox way of getting users fit and enjoying workouts even more. With the upcoming launch of the Artist Spotlight on April 25, the fitness provider will feature the Korean boy group Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, for its upgraded dance workout option just in time for International Dance Day on April 29.
The latest Artist Spotlight features the group and its hitmaker songs on the platform, along with Apple Fitness+ dance instructors teaching the original smooth-like-butter moves. It is arguably the most clever and innovative way to get people up on their feet with a new dance workout set to the Korean superstar's music.
Songs added to the workout session include Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Dynamite, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), DNA, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Permission to Dance, and Life Goes On.
Dancing is considered rigorous training, and practicing it daily makes it one of the most ideal forms of workout that works well for many people. The exercise routine can be opted instead of a daily gym routine and people can have fun while jiving to peppy songs that will definitely exhaust them and use different muscles in the body to get fit.
Apple Fitness+ will also feature playlists from the 80s classics, including world-famous musicians ABBA and Queen. It will also incorporate hip-hop chartbusters and Latin music from around the world.
Meanwhile, those who work hard to break a sweat during the BTS workout session will be eligible to earn limited-edition workout rewards and animated message stickers on April 29.
To earn these virtual prizes, users need to workout for at least 20 minutes. Fitness+ will automatically highlight six sessions of that particular time duration to help users achieve those rewards.
The new Apple Fitness+ offer brings a massive change in its lineup and list of routines, mainly focusing on the creative side and a unique experience, like with the BTS.