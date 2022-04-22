Apple Fitness+ launches BTS dance workout choreography ahead of International Dance Day

ARMY, get your workout outfits ready as BTS dance lessons are coming up soon on Apple Fitness+. As the name suggests, Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness service provided by Apple Watch. Users can try out video, audio workouts and guided meditation on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

BTS_official @bts_bighit



fitness.apple.com/workout/hiit-w…



#PermissiontoDance #CloseYourRings #DanceWithFitnessPlus Proud to be one of the new artists in the Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+! Get excited for workouts featuring #BTS playlists, available now and dropping every Monday until May 9. Proud to be one of the new artists in the Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+! Get excited for workouts featuring #BTS playlists, available now and dropping every Monday until May 9.🔗 fitness.apple.com/workout/hiit-w…#PermissiontoDance #CloseYourRings #DanceWithFitnessPlus https://t.co/FTylhrF2Dk

Apple recently revealed that it is adding new workout sessions to its application. The brand new development has partnered with global K-pop sensation BTS to bring the group’s unforgettable choreography and songs onto the platform. Yes, this means that users can exercise while listening to septet’s record-breaking tracks.

Get ready for a Dynamite workout as BTS is coming to Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ will now offer an unorthodox way of getting users fit and enjoying workouts even more. With the upcoming launch of the Artist Spotlight on April 25, the fitness provider will feature the Korean boy group Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, for its upgraded dance workout option just in time for International Dance Day on April 29.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ 2022.06.10 @BTSChartsDailyx



Apple has a few updates for Fitness+ timed with International Dance Day, which is coming up on April 29th, and arguably the most interesting are the new Dance workouts set to Korean pop sensation BTS' music+. [News] @BTS_twt dance lessons are coming to Apple Fitness+Apple has a few updates for Fitness+ timed with International Dance Day, which is coming up on April 29th, and arguably the most interesting are the new Dance workouts set to Korean pop sensation BTS' music+. [News] @BTS_twt dance lessons are coming to Apple Fitness+ Apple has a few updates for Fitness+ timed with International Dance Day, which is coming up on April 29th, and arguably the most interesting are the new Dance workouts set to Korean pop sensation BTS' music+. https://t.co/qB4fkK66lm

The latest Artist Spotlight features the group and its hitmaker songs on the platform, along with Apple Fitness+ dance instructors teaching the original smooth-like-butter moves. It is arguably the most clever and innovative way to get people up on their feet with a new dance workout set to the Korean superstar's music.

Songs added to the workout session include Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Dynamite, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), DNA, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Permission to Dance, and Life Goes On.

HIIT lessons with the K-pop boy group (Image via Apple Fitness+)

Dancing is considered rigorous training, and practicing it daily makes it one of the most ideal forms of workout that works well for many people. The exercise routine can be opted instead of a daily gym routine and people can have fun while jiving to peppy songs that will definitely exhaust them and use different muscles in the body to get fit.

Apple Fitness+ will also feature playlists from the 80s classics, including world-famous musicians ABBA and Queen. It will also incorporate hip-hop chartbusters and Latin music from around the world.

More songs added to the preview list (Image via Apple Fitness+)

Meanwhile, those who work hard to break a sweat during the BTS workout session will be eligible to earn limited-edition workout rewards and animated message stickers on April 29.

To earn these virtual prizes, users need to workout for at least 20 minutes. Fitness+ will automatically highlight six sessions of that particular time duration to help users achieve those rewards.

theapplepost.com @theapplepost Apple launching new Fitness+ Dance Collection and more for International Dance Day theapplepost.com/2022/04/21/app… Apple launching new Fitness+ Dance Collection and more for International Dance Day theapplepost.com/2022/04/21/app… https://t.co/zGuuJDaIVw

The new Apple Fitness+ offer brings a massive change in its lineup and list of routines, mainly focusing on the creative side and a unique experience, like with the BTS.

Edited by Somava