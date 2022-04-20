Kpop sensation 2NE1 reunite at Coachella 2022 after 6 years

K-pop fans are enthralled to see music sensations 2NE1 reunite at Coachella 2022. Many K-pop fans were eagerly waiting to see CL perform but instead got to see her with her band, 2NE1.

For the first time in six years, all four members of the band shared a stage and performed together at 88rising's 'Head In The Clouds Forever' at Coachella 2022.

Band member CL shared her heartfelt thoughts about her Coachella 2022 performance with 2NE1 band members.

K-pop sensation CL took to Instagram to explain the reason for their reunion

In an Instagram post, she expressed that she was "grateful and blessed" to be provided such an opportunity. The popstar mentioned that when she was invited to perform at Coachella 2022, she wanted to reconnect with her ex-band members. This act would help her and the other members gather strength before it's too late.

She further mentioned that she would like to greet and thank all the fans who supported her solo journey and her journey with 2NE1. She expressed how she hoped during their performance today that she and her band members would feel the same way they did when they performed together before.

She ended her post by expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards her fellow band members and the crew who made the performance possible. She expressed that she hopes to return to the platform, entertain fans for a whole hour, and keep the show running for an entire day.

The queens of K-pop are back: Netizens react to 2NE1 live at Coachella 2022

Fans from all over the world could not contain their excitement. They expressed how they could not fathom or foresee this reunion. Fans expressed their excitement on social media:

For all the K-pop novices, 2NE1 is a popular girl band known for their bold style and for experimenting with music within the K-pop genre.

Making their debut in 2010, this four-member band consisted of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. After a group hiatus, band member Minzy left the group in 2016, and this eventually led to 2NE1 disbanding. They recorded their final number, Goodbye, as a trio in 2017 to bid farewell to their fans. Seeing the band live at Coachella was a big throwback for many K-pop fans, especially because the iconic reunion comes after a long hiatus.

