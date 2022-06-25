“We touched ears!”: Charlie Puth dishes on “natural” collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook

Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook’s long musical history made their collaboration for Left and Right feel natural, as stated by the American singer-songwriter in a recent interview with radio station Z100 New York. Charlie Puth shared that them working together on the music felt quite 'natural,' which made fans very happy.

The album’s cover art was also a popular topic of discussion. The artwork captures the youngest BTS member and Charlie Puth looking upwards with their heads resting on each others’ shoulders. There was hardly any gap between the two, and the question that loomed over everyone was whether they indeed touched ears or if the picture was photoshopped.

When Z100 New York host DJ Maxwell brought it up, the American singer laughed and said:

“We touched ears. That was actually the original title of the song. We touched ears!”

DJ Maxwell even chimed in after the singer confirmed it, saying:

“That’s what the world wanted to know!”

During the talk show, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer shared a few details about how the collaboration with BTS’ youngest came to fruition, and also revealed his reason for choosing BTS’ Jungkook.

Charlie Puth X BTS’ Jungkook: Puth shares that he approached the K-pop idol first

After the successful release of Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth conversed with DJ Maxwell of Z100 New York radio to discuss the collaboration and much more. The American singer-songwriter didn’t hesitate to talk about BTS’ Jungkook or the long musical history they shared.

DJ Maxwell asked Charlie Puth about his decision to “join forces” with the youngest BTS member and why he thought Jungkook would be the perfect voice for the song.

Puth started off by sharing that he was the one to approach BTS’ Jungkook, who was his very first choice. The discussion regarding the collaboration took place before Puth found out about the group’s temporary break announcement.

“He (Jungkook) immediately came to mind because, and by the way, I didn’t even know they were going on a ‘hiatus’ when I reached out to him and asked if he’d like to be part of it."

Charlie Puth further added that he loves “natural” collaborations, and joining forces with BTS’ Jungkook was reflective of that since the duo goes way back.

"But we have a musical history together. We had performed on an award show four years prior. We had always sent each other music that we loved, he would always talk about me in interviews, and I would always talk about him in interviews. I love natural, real-life collaborations.”

The two first performed together at the 2018 MGA Awards in South Korea. Jungkook put a spin on We Don’t Talk Anymore, while Charlie Puth performed his own rendition of Fake Love with all the BTS members together on the MGA stage.

Meanwhile, audience reactions to Left and Right have been incredible so far. Soon after the release, BTS’ Jungkook topped the worldwide Twitter trends list. The music video for the song sits at 11 million views as of writing, and #LeftandRight ranks second on the list of the most tweeted hashtags in the past 24 hours with 856.9k tweets.

