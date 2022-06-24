"Massive!": Armaan Malik, Kiernan Shipka, and others share their anticipation for BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth's upcoming collaboration

World-famous musicians BTS’ Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth have been creating ripples on the internet ever since they dropped hints on social media about a potential collaboration. The wishes of many fans and celebrities as well seem to have come true as the duo recently announced that they will be dropping a collaboration track on June 24, 2022.

Upon hearing the exciting news, not only fans, but even famous personalities from all over the world have been expressing their excitement to see and hear the singers’ highly-anticipated work.

JJK Media✨ @JKMediaUpdate ] "Armaan Malik", Popular Indian Singer, Songwriter & Record producer showed his excitement over the Collab between "Charlie Puth and Jungkook", said that "CP × JK. you're kidding me? This is gonna break the internet " and "Massive!!!!" [INFO] "Armaan Malik", Popular Indian Singer, Songwriter & Record producer showed his excitement over the Collab between "Charlie Puth and Jungkook", said that "CP × JK. you're kidding me? This is gonna break the internet" and "Massive!!!!" [INFO📑] "Armaan Malik", Popular Indian Singer, Songwriter & Record producer showed his excitement over the Collab between "Charlie Puth and Jungkook", said that "CP × JK. you're kidding me? This is gonna break the internet 🔥🔥" and "Massive!!!!" https://t.co/7i7F69KZ9g

Indian singer Armaan Malik took to his official social media account to share his excitement for the upcoming collaboration. An excited Malik had this to say:

"MASSIVE! This is gonna break the internet."

Charlie Puth x BTS' Jungkook collaboration garners attention from world-famous celebrities

Titled Left & Right, Charlie Puth updated netizens about his upcoming collaboration on various social media platforms and also released a music video teaser for it. Known for having unparalleled talent, Charlie Puth creates music from scratch and has released numerous hitmakers.

The American singer-songwriter frequently posts updates on his official Instagram and Twitter account with new melodies and beats. Taking inspiration from the smallest of sounds and working hard on creating catchy melodies, Charlie Puth has risen to fame with his originality and raw music.

Taking to Instagram on June 18, 2022, Charlie Puth updated his followers about his upcoming collaboration with global K-pop sensation BTS’ Jungkook. The post revealed an upside-down picture of both the singers posing for the camera.

In the following days, Charlie Puth released the official music video teaser of the collaboration track Left & Right in which viewers can see the duo dressed in vibrant outfits and singing to the following lyrics:

"Memories follow me left and right. I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here, you take up every corner of my mind."

Upon hearing the news of the collaboration, many celebrities took to their official social media accounts to express their anticipation for the upcoming drop. They also expressed their love and support for BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth by liking the American singer's post for the upcoming collaboration.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS Many artists and verified accounts liked Left And Right cover post on IG, including American singer-songwriters Lauv and Gracie Madigan Abrams, singer-actress and tiktoker Dixie D’amelio, American actress Kiernan Shipka from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina & met BTS at 2019 BBMAs. Many artists and verified accounts liked Left And Right cover post on IG, including American singer-songwriters Lauv and Gracie Madigan Abrams, singer-actress and tiktoker Dixie D’amelio, American actress Kiernan Shipka from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina & met BTS at 2019 BBMAs. https://t.co/59nDzxnbQw

Celebrities who liked and re-posted the news on their Instagram and Twitter accounts include the following: Armaan Malik, American singer-songwriter Lauv, Gracie Abrams, American actress Kiernan Shipka, famous TikTok singer and actress Dixie D’Amelio, and many more.

Countless media outlets, major television news channels, leading newspapers, including Variety, BBC Radio, regional Spotify accounts, Billboard, Apple Music, Stationhead, and many more reported on the collaboration and urged musicophiles to tune in and stream the song.

billboard @billboard Watch BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth preview their upcoming collaboration, "Left and Right!" blbrd.cm/6yPRt1e Watch BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth preview their upcoming collaboration, "Left and Right!" blbrd.cm/6yPRt1e

Meanwhile, K-pop boy group BTS recently announced that it will be taking a short temporary break to focus on individual activities.

While many netizens and media outlets misunderstood the announcement as a “hiatus” and “disbandment” news, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park and group members RM, V, and Jungkook cleared the air of confusion and stated that the group will remain together but will focus on solo projects to grow as individual artists.

With this new collaboration, it looks like BTS maknae Jungkook has already gotten a headstart on his solo projects while exploring the entertainment industry as an individual artist. Whatever his plans may be, fans will be in full support of his decisions and show great appreciation for his upcoming work.

