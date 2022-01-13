Billie Eilish steps in to defend Charlie Puth against Benny Blanco's TikTok takedowns

Billie Eilish stepped in to defend Charlie Puth in an ongoing (one-sided) feud with producer Benny Blanco.

To recap: Blanco has worked with Puth on multiple songs in the past, including the hit tune I Warned Myself. But for some reason, he has spent over six months flooding his TikTok feed with an endless run of videos dissing Charlie.

Benny Blanco's unsolicited disses aimed at Charlie Puth caught the ire of Billie Eilish

Blanco has dissed Charlie’s knowledge of music theory, and urged the crooner to "quit the business". The disses have culminated in a recent string of very inappropriate videos as well.

Charlie Puth recorded a TikTok video where he said:

“You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from.”

In response to this, Benny went as far as making fun of the singer for sitting in “your room all day making TikToks.”

This seemed to be the last straw for Billie. She made a TikTok on Friday, featuring Benny's takedown. Billie says:

“What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing, literally the same thing.”

Before pointing a finger gun at the camera.

Fan reactions on Twitter

It is unclear if the disses are legitimate, but they sure have caused a stir.

Many Twitter users were encouraging of the bad guy singer's efforts to take a stand for Charlie while she's in some hot water with fans herself.

HarryPuth 🇮🇳 💡 @HarryPuth6 Billie Eilish just defended charlie puth?

I cant believe my eyes Billie Eilish just defended charlie puth?I cant believe my eyes

Shaliz Puth💡 @puthisanangel She did one thing right... Billie Eilish defended Charlie Puth!

She did one thing right... Billie Eilish defended Charlie Puth! https://t.co/8IO0ty5X5G

Others thought this was all just one big joke, after Charlie replied to Billie's video with a "Thank you."

venUTH @DottoTunes ok then it was all a joke. Charlie Puth just replied to billie eilish ok then it was all a joke. Charlie Puth just replied to billie eilish https://t.co/2D2iMuV3R5

A Twitter user even optimistically wished for a collab between Billie and Charlie.

It very well could be a long-running gag, as Benny recently uploaded a trendy "In 2022, I will..." TikTok, saying:

“Whatever this filter tells me to do in 2022, you guys hold me accountable for it, because I’ll do it.”

Is there a huge collaboration in the offing for this trio? That would be the best outcome to all this drama, no matter if it is real or pretense. Otherwise, controversies do blow up in the world of social media, and this could involve more artists before we know it.

Edited by R. Elahi