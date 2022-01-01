GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

As part of the SKPop Grammys roundup 2022, here is a glance at the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Collaborations are one of the most exciting facets of pop music. Often, the hype around a music album is based on the feature list it boasts of. With pop music speeding towards becoming one big monolith of a genre, there is more scope than ever for musical collaborations.

2021 witnessed a slew of iconic, surprising, and intriguing collaborations, featuring returning duos like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, and bands like BTS climbing new echelons.

The recording academy's picks for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance reflect the range.

A brief glance at the nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Here's SKPop's take on this year's nominees for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

1) Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 'I Get A Kick Out Of You'

After the universal adoration for Cheek To Cheek (2014), the unlikely and iconic duo of jazz legend Tony Bennett and one of pop's most experimental pioneers, Lady Gaga, returned this year with Love For Sale (2021), performing renditions of even more standard classics.

I Get A Kick Out Of You is definitely one of the highlights of the album, with an infectious energy which belies Bennett's age and a gracefulness which belies Gaga's bombastic dance roots. Bennett and Gaga are one of the most iconic nominees for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

2) Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco - 'Lonely'

Justin Bieber called upon some of the biggest names in the pop world to collaborate on his latest album Justice (2021) including Khalid, Daniel Ceaser, Chance The Rapper and superstar producer Benny Blanco. Multiple tracks from the album vied for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance crown.

Lonely is Bieber trying to be his most earnest self, with straining vocals and confessional lyrics talking about his fame and countless past misdemeanours. Unlike some of the other tracks on the record, this one does feel like it stems from a genuine place.

BTS - 'Butter'

In a repeat of last year's heartbreaking saga, BTS were sidelined to a single Grammy nomination despite their massive, record-breaking strides during the year. It is another example of how the academy is still behind the times when it comes to catching the pulse of the public.

While Butter doesn't get to the stratospheric serotonin-boosting heights of Dynamite, it is an energetic power-pop anthem fit to be crowned the song of the summer. With the massive success of Butter, BTS are a strong contender for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Coldplay - 'Higher Power'

Coldplay is one of the biggest bands of the 21st century. They have everything from contemplative ballads to arena-thumping anthems under their belts. Even though their previous album Everyday Life (2019) wasn't a massive hit, it had an ardent following. However, the lackluster Music Of The Spheres (2021) was an album even hardcore fans couldn't defend.

Higher Power sounds like any other 2010s Coldplay song on auto-pilot. While the themes of unity and global causes supported by the band are to be lauded, their musical depth leaves a lot to be desired.

Doja Cat Ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Both Doja Cat and SZA have had a marvelous year as solo artists, with Doja's Planet Her (2021) earning universal acclaim and SZA landing spots on a string of impressive singles.

Also Read Article Continues below

But this collaboration is arguably the zenith of both their powers. Doja's quotable verse and SZA's memorable bridge vocals could each make a hit song on their own. This undeniable tune is the one to beat in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Siddharth Satish