Where did Charlie Puth go to college? Singer offers wholesome advice to TikToker who was rejected from Juilliard

American singer Charlie Puth had words of encouragement for a boy who got rejected from The Julliard School.

The 30-year-old singer gave advice to TikTok user Axel Webber after he posted a video reading aloud his rejection letter from the prestigious institution.

As per the TikTok, Juilliard thanked Webber for auditioning, but informed him that he will no longer be considered for admission and enrollment for Fall 2022, reported media outlet PEOPLE.

In the clip, Webber said that he would have to find a different path to become an actor.

The video, which garnered over one million likes on TikTok, also caught Puth's eye.

MARKS ON MY NECK @puthwhore HIS EXISTENCE IS ITSELF A HUGE REASON TO SAY INSPIRED ND MOTIVATED. I DON'T EXACTLY KNOW WHAT I DID TO HAVE HIM.



CHARLIE PUTH IS COMING HIS EXISTENCE IS ITSELF A HUGE REASON TO SAY INSPIRED ND MOTIVATED. I DON'T EXACTLY KNOW WHAT I DID TO HAVE HIM.CHARLIE PUTH IS COMING https://t.co/utS3RpSvbC

In the comments section, Puth revealed that he was rejected by Julliard alongside three other prestigious institutes.

The Girlfriend singer motivated Webber by asking him not to be so hard on himself. He said:

"These moments define us."

Aside from replying to Webber's video, Puth also imparted words of wisdom via a TikTok video where he spoke about facing rejection and how it helped shape his career.

Charlie Puth’s educational background

PhyllisPuth 💡💚 #CPF @PuthPhyllis 🥰



“

.



CHARLIE PUTH IS COMING Charlie you have the most beautiful soul and you are so sweet. You inspire us all to be our better selves. #stitch with axelwebber To Axel and anyone that has experienced rejection.” @charlieputh TikTok — January 10, 2022.CHARLIE PUTH IS COMING Charlie you have the most beautiful soul and you are so sweet. You inspire us all to be our better selves.😍😍🥰♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥💡🎶“#stitch with axelwebber To Axel and anyone that has experienced rejection.”.@charlieputh TikTok — January 10, 2022.CHARLIE PUTH IS COMING https://t.co/lytZAmN3Ld

Puth attended the Berklee College of Music on a 100 percent scholarship and majored in music production and engineering, graduating in 2013.

Between seventh grade and senior year, he studied jazz piano and classical studies at the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College.

In sixth standard, Puth collected $600 in sales by selling his Christmas album Have a Very Charlie Christmas, that he self-produced and recorded.

At 10 years, Puth started studying jazz and two years later, took part in a summer youth jazz ensemble at Red Bank’s Count Basie Theater School.

Prior to graduating from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in 2010, the singer attended Holy Cross School, Rumson, and Forrestdale Middle School.

Also Read Article Continues below

New Jersey-bred Charlie Puth developed a passion for music at age 4 after his mother introduced him to classical music and began teaching him piano. At the age of 18, Puth started his own YouTube channel called Charlie Vlogs, where he would post his music videos.

Edited by Saman