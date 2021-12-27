Top 5 K-Pop performances of 2021

Despite the pandemic still prevailing in 2021, K-Pop artists did their best to entertain their fans across the world by bringing them together virtually.

Be it performing on music shows or online concerts, they have worked hard to ensure fans have a fun-filled year.

The dazzling world of K-Pop

With their dazzling outfits and unique voices, each artist performed their best in 2021. While covering tracks by international artists to performing live at the Grammys, K-Pop has become a global phenomenon, and there is no stopping it as artists from this genre keep getting better at the game.

K-Wave or Hallyu has spread its influence in every nook and cranny. People are fascinated and yearn to know more about this vibrant culture. There is no doubt just how talented these artists are, and with vocals that very few can compete with.

Take a sneak peek at Seventeen's - Joshua and Vernon's versatile performance of 2 Minus 1:

Here is a list of the five best K-Pop performances of 2021

5) “The Feels” – TWICE

Dancing and singing around in their sparkly, short, what seems to be a cheerleading outfit, the K-Pop girl band performed The Feels on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This upbeat, feel-good vibe track is surely on every fan's playlist.

4) Sunmi - Tail - Studio Choom

Wearing an all-black outfit, Sunmi stole the show and gave a jaw-dropping performance in her Studio Choom rendition of her track Tail, which elated viewers. Sunmi has created her own musical style by preserving K-Pop's core influences such as pop, rock, disco, traditional Korean music with a twist of retro and city pop elements.

3) Lili’s Film (The Movie) – BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Lilifilm Official

BLACKPINK idol Lisa posted a performance on Lili Film's Official YouTube channel, which had a movie background set up. Being in the spotlight, this girl boss can be seen flaunting her talent and amazing viewers on the online streaming platform. The list also won the hearts of people by releasing her solo debut, LALISA.

1) BTS - Fix You (Coldplay Cover) on MTV Unplugged

Iconic K-Pop boy band BTS performed an international artist/band's original track Fix You on MTV Unplugged. Known for their energetic and colorful performances, this time, the band gave a rather calming and majestic gig that left viewers engrossed and focused every second as they sang with perfect harmony and pitch.

1) “River” – ITZY’s Yeji – Studio Choom

Yeji from ITZY performed on Studio Choom, showcasing her unique singing and dance talent. After the video went viral, ITZY's Yeji was named Artist of the Month for her outstanding and iconic performance in 2021.

These K-Pop musicians and performers gave fans and viewers something to remember in 2021 as they all look forward to what the new year holds in store. Artists have already started brainstorming new ideas to bring in new music styles and smashing performances to present to the world.

