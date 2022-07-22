“Studio work is 90% done”: BTS’ RM might be the next member to release solo album

BTS’ RM recently shared on Weverse Live that he has almost finished work on his solo album. The leader was the first BTS member to commemorate the live feature on the updated Weverse app on July 21. He discussed his solo album in the live stream and called it a diary of 2019-2022 RM.

Informing fans about the album's progress, he mentioned that he might follow in j-hope’s footsteps sooner than anyone else imagined. The Jack in the Box rapper kicked off BTS’ solo project chain, and now, RM might be the second member in line.

“I’m near the end of my work on the album. I don’t know how things will go from now [on], but I will probably be the next member after j-hope to release my solo album. So, um, for my album, studio work is like 90% done.”

Among the Butter singers, the rap line (RM, j-hope, SUGA) has delighted fans with their mixtapes several times. With the septet branching off to focus on solo activities, fans will see insights and memories of RM expressed carefully through his songs in a solo release four years after his second mixtape, mono.

BTS’ RM updates fans on his solo album in recent Weverse live

⟬⟭Khate⁷🇵🇭⟭⟬ᵇᵗˢ𝐉𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍🐥 @park_jiminssi13



: So I'm just turning the live on to say just… look out for my album~ stay tune~



@BTS_twt #RM [RM LIVE ON WEVERSE]: So I'm just turning the live on to say just… look out for my album~ stay tune~ [RM LIVE ON WEVERSE]🐨: So I'm just turning the live on to say just… look out for my album~ stay tune~@BTS_twt #RM https://t.co/MZgAbQEU21

On July 21, BTS’ RM took to the newly launched Weverse Live to spend some time with ARMYs. It had been a while since he last hosted a live stream. He talked about j-hope’s Jack in the Box, friendship tattoos and even the progress of his album.

The BTS leader’s solo releases have been a medium for him to talk uninhibitedly about his memories. The 27-year-old puts his experiences, whether happy or struggling, into music and sheds a layer of his personality for fans. His upcoming release will be on similar lines, he shared.

“I think it (the new album) will be completely different from ‘mono.’ If ‘mono’ was RM's records from 2016 to 2018, then I think this new album will be my diary and archive for 2019 to 2022.”

BTS’ RM’s new album will serve a different vibe than what fans are used to. His previous releases, the 2018 mixtape mono, had somber tracks. Forever Rain took fans inside the rapper’s inner struggles to slow down, moonchild was a love letter to himself when feeling down, while Tokyo and seoul expressed homesickness, among other songs.

BTS Updates & Translations⁷ ⟭⟬ 꾸피카소 | 그래미 노미 가수 팬 @Koo_Picasso (the new album) will be completely different from MONO. If MONO was RM's records from 2016 - 2018 then I think the new album soon to be released will be Namjoon's diary and archive from 2019-2022

(the new album) will be completely different from MONO. If MONO was RM's records from 2016 - 2018 then I think the new album soon to be released will be Namjoon's diary and archive from 2019-2022 🐨(the new album) will be completely different from MONO. If MONO was RM's records from 2016 - 2018 then I think the new album soon to be released will be Namjoon's diary and archive from 2019-2022 https://t.co/62nU8YErG7

The last few years have been monumental for BTS. Whether it was Grammy nominations and live performance, UN responsibilities, or being global ambassadors for World EXPO 2030, Busan - the 27-year-old leader - brought the septet to impressive heights.

His upcoming solo album will shed more of his emotions as an ordinary man in his 20s experiencing world-renowned success.

The leader also mentioned Jimin’s solo work. He shared that Jimin is working hard on his music and asked fans to look forward to his album.

It is unclear when BTS’ RM will release his album, considering he has an exciting collaboration underway already. The K-pop septet, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg will release a new single titled Bad Decisions on August 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm KST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far