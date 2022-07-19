BTS officially begins their journey as World Expo 2030 Busan’s global ambassadors

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, BTS yet again became South Korea’s pride as they were appointed to be the global ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. The appointment ceremony was held at HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. K-pop’s biggest superstars were given plaques as an official seal of becoming global ambassadors.

The K-pop septet attended the ceremony looking sophisticated in suits. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be representing South Korea and hosting multiple promotional activities. The first in the series of activities will be the already-announced Global Busan Concert in October 2022.

ARMY, the Dynamite singers’ fandom, took over social media to express how proud they were of their favorite group creating history yet again.

Fans proud as BTS becomes the global ambassadors of World Expo 2030 Busan

HYBE first announced plans for the K-pop phenomenon BTS to be appointed as global ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan at the start of July 2022. It was shared that the septet will be holding a concert in Busan in the coming months as part of promotional activities. South Korea is one of the countries that have placed a bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The Grammy-nominated K-pop group was officially appointed as the ambassadors on July 19 in front of the entire world. The septet’s leader, RM, shared that the group will put their best foot forward to promote South Korea on a global level.

“We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities."

He added,

"We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

Park Heong-joon, Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City, was one of the personalities who attended the appointment ceremony. He shared his opinion on the Butter septet helping South Korea’s bid for World Expo 2030 Busan. He said:

“(Hosting World Expo 2030 Busan) will further the national interests and become a great driving force for balanced national development. BTS are preparing for the Global Busan Concert in October. Through the concert, I firmly believe that millions and billions of fans from all over the world will also support the bid for World Expo 2030 Busan.”

On social media, ARMYs celebrated the news by listing other influential achievements of the septet. Being the global ambassadors of World Expo 2030 Busan is the most recent feather in the group’s cap.

In the past, BTS has represented South Korea on multiple global stages. From being appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture to being the first Korean artists to be invited to the White House, the septet has paved the way for future K-pop idols in ways that can probably never be recreated.

All hopes are now pinned on BTS and South Korea in regard to their bid to host World Expo 2030 in Busan, South Korea. The city and country will be announced in the General Assembly in 2023.

