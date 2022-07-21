BTS reveal exciting August scheduler for much-awaited collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco

BTS may be on a temporary break from group activities, but that doesn’t stop them from exciting collaborations. After months of waiting, the much-awaited collaboration between BTS and Snoop Dogg is dropping in August.

On July 21, Benny Blanco unveiled the release schedule for the upcoming song Bad Decisions, also dropping the bomb that this song is the exciting “BTS x Snoop Dogg” collaboration fans have been waiting for.

The music video for Bad Decisions will premiere on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 5 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

The lyric video for the song will be released a day later on BTS’ YouTube channel on August 6 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), and the official visualizer will follow on August 8 at 12 am KST (8:30 pm IST) on Benny Blanco’s channel.

BTS and Benny Blanco agree to work together to make “the best song in the entire world”

BTS_official @bts_bighit

BTS: 응?🤷‍♂️

benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺

BTS: 음...안돼 대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩

(vt.tiktok.com/ZSRL6qFaU/?k=1)



Cast: #Jin #Jimin #V #JungKook benny: 나도 BTS에 껴줘!🥺BTS: 응?🤷‍♂️benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺BTS: 음...안돼대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩Cast: @ItsBennyBlanco benny: 나도 BTS에 껴줘!🥺BTS: 응?🤷‍♂️benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺BTS: 음...안돼😅 대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩(vt.tiktok.com/ZSRL6qFaU/?k=1)Cast: @ItsBennyBlanco #Jin #Jimin #V #JungKook https://t.co/ulii1dSdoF

On July 20, Bangtan and Benny Blanco hinted at the possibility of a fun collaboration with a video in which the famous American producer jokingly asks members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook if he can join BTS.

The Bangtan members politely reject his offer but they agree to work together to make “the best song in the entire world.”

Now, we finally have an exciting August scheduler for the BTS x Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco collaboration on the song, Bad Decisions.

ben @ftnwhdchdrs okay Benny Blanco banyak produce lagu best2 jadi kalau dia involve dengan bts vocal line pun aku support okay Benny Blanco banyak produce lagu best2 jadi kalau dia involve dengan bts vocal line pun aku support 😋 https://t.co/ifTvmAqNoX

On July 22 and 23 there will be an “Art Reveal” at 12 midnight KST (9:30 pm IST). The first MV trailer will drop on August 2 and 3 at 12 midnight KST (9:30 pm IST).

The second MV trailer will drop on August 3 and 4 at 12 midnight KST (9:30 pm IST). The music video will premiere on August 5 on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

The official lyric video will drop on the septet's YouTube channel on August 6 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The official visualizer will drop on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel at 12 midnight KST (8:30 pm IST).

Finally, BTS’ Recording Sketch will release on Bangtan’s YouTube channel on August 15 and 16 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST).

MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹🖤🃏 @seokjinmylabsss jack in the box , hobi lollapalooza , bangtan vlog , in the soop wooga squad , bts concert , new song? vocal line and benny blanco armys chapter 2

jack in the box , hobi lollapalooza , bangtan vlog , in the soop wooga squad , bts concert , new song? vocal line and benny blanco armys chapter 2 https://t.co/dUKTy2ux37

Despite being on a break from group activities, Bangtan members have some exciting solo projects and collaborations planned for ARMYs, so that fans don’t miss them too much.

ARMYs are excited that Butter singers will be releasing new music in collaboration with some of the most talented artists in the world.

ARMY took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bangtan's recent collaboration news and the reactions are just meme-worthy.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss



BTS IS COMING

BAD DECISIONS IS COMING

BTS X SNOOP X BENNY



#BTSxSnoopDoggxBennyBlanco

POV: ARMYS WHEN ANNOUNCED THAT BTS, SNOOP DOGG & BENNY BLANCO WILL COLLAB !!BTS IS COMINGBAD DECISIONS IS COMINGBTS X SNOOP X BENNY POV: ARMYS WHEN ANNOUNCED THAT BTS, SNOOP DOGG & BENNY BLANCO WILL COLLAB !!BTS IS COMING BAD DECISIONS IS COMING BTS X SNOOP X BENNY#BTSxSnoopDoggxBennyBlanco https://t.co/ExJWebzC3Y

◡̈ @taebokkiii Hobi at lollapalooza, Taehyung in the soop friendcation, BTS october concert in busan, Vocal line x Benny Blanco collab.... yeah no "break" is happening to army land Hobi at lollapalooza, Taehyung in the soop friendcation, BTS october concert in busan, Vocal line x Benny Blanco collab.... yeah no "break" is happening to army land

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss CHAPTER 2 GAVE US AS OF NOW:



- DJ HOBI AT LOLLAPALOOZA

- IN THE SOOP: FRIENDCATION WITH WOOGA SQUAD

- BTS VLOGS

- BENNY BLANCO x SNOOP DOGG x BTS COLLAB

- BTS CONCERT IN BUSAN ON OCTOBER FOR 2030 WORLD EXPO



WE’RE SO FULL WITH SO MUCH CONTENTS, ARMYS !! CHAPTER 2 GAVE US AS OF NOW:- DJ HOBI AT LOLLAPALOOZA- IN THE SOOP: FRIENDCATION WITH WOOGA SQUAD- BTS VLOGS- BENNY BLANCO x SNOOP DOGG x BTS COLLAB - BTS CONCERT IN BUSAN ON OCTOBER FOR 2030 WORLD EXPOWE’RE SO FULL WITH SO MUCH CONTENTS, ARMYS !! https://t.co/SpLZGXNz7g

Ari♡ @Ari29407997 armys logging back into twitter seeing benny blanco, bts, and snoop dogg will collab



BTS IS COMING

BAD DECISIONS IS COMING

armys logging back into twitter seeing benny blanco, bts, and snoop dogg will collabBTS IS COMINGBAD DECISIONS IS COMINGhttps://t.co/3arAuTA5IA

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss ARMYS, WE’RE FULLY BOOKED



- J-HOPE will perform at Lollapalooza on July 31

- In The Soop: Friendcation with Wooga Squad on July 22

- Benny Blanco x Vocal Line Collab

- 2030 World Expo of BTS on October concert in Busan ARMYS, WE’RE FULLY BOOKED- J-HOPE will perform at Lollapalooza on July 31- In The Soop: Friendcation with Wooga Squad on July 22- Benny Blanco x Vocal Line Collab- 2030 World Expo of BTS on October concert in Busan https://t.co/aN8O8nyO3u

Benny Blanco also shared a short snippet of Bad Decisions on TikTok in collaboration with Bangtan and Snoop Dogg and going by the tune, ARMYs are super pumped for this collab.

anju⁷✰ @jjksceo



BAD DECISIONS IS COMING

BTS IS COMING

#BTSXSnoopDoggXBennyBlanco @BTS_twt

Omh 'bad decisions' snippet via benny blanco's tiktok! So excited for this collab .BAD DECISIONS IS COMINGBTS IS COMING Omh 'bad decisions' snippet via benny blanco's tiktok! So excited for this collab . BAD DECISIONS IS COMINGBTS IS COMING #BTSXSnoopDoggXBennyBlanco @BTS_twt https://t.co/A5T1L2jZQc

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys So we are getting BTS x Benny Blanco x Snoop Dogg Collab it's been hit after Hit we are so booked So we are getting BTS x Benny Blanco x Snoop Dogg Collab it's been hit after Hit we are so booked

ARMY already believes that this song will be the “Collaboration of the decade”.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss IT’S FINALLY HAPPEN. WE’LL GET A BTS x BENNY BLANCO x SNOOP DOGG COLLAB. NEW VOCAL LINE SONG WITH RAP LINE IS GONNA BE SUCH A BOP. SONG OF THE DECADE !! IT’S FINALLY HAPPEN. WE’LL GET A BTS x BENNY BLANCO x SNOOP DOGG COLLAB. NEW VOCAL LINE SONG WITH RAP LINE IS GONNA BE SUCH A BOP. SONG OF THE DECADE !! https://t.co/1Y6xhjiF8C

Bad Decisions is the first single from Blanco’s upcoming third album, which is expected later this year.

Benny Blanco had previously teased the idea of a possible collaboration featuring Bangtan and Snoop Dogg via a video call with Scooter Braun, and Bangtan producer and HYBE founder “Hitman” Bang about his plans to work with K-pop superstars.

BTS’ Jin predicted Bangtan’s collab with Snoop Dogg way back in 2014

Bangtan members’ manifestation skills are truly on another level. Back in 2014, member Jin manifested the iconic collaboration by posing with a standee of Snoop Dogg on his trip to the USA.

Now in 2022, Bangtan members are collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on the latter’s track Bad Decisions.

All for Jin @jinnieslamp Benny Blanco on “bad decisions” with Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Snoop Dogg out August 5th:



"I’m still pinching myself, I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!" Benny Blanco on “bad decisions” with Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Snoop Dogg out August 5th:"I’m still pinching myself, I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!" https://t.co/Ikc1jzEEa8

On May 25 this year, Snoop Dogg had personally confirmed that he would be collaborating with Bangtan members on new music and like the fans, he too is eagerly waiting for the Butter singers to reveal the details to the public.

He dished that Bangtan reached out to him for a potential collab and he was very excited upon hearing the offer and agreed to it.

“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene.”

Bangtan will be releasing their new track Bad Decisions in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on August 5 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far