BTS reveal exciting August scheduler for much-awaited collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco

BTS may be on a temporary break from group activities, but that doesn’t stop them from exciting collaborations. After months of waiting, the much-awaited collaboration between BTS and Snoop Dogg is dropping in August.
On July 21, Benny Blanco unveiled the release schedule for the upcoming song Bad Decisions, also dropping the bomb that this song is the exciting “BTS x Snoop Dogg” collaboration fans have been waiting for.
The music video for Bad Decisions will premiere on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 5 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).
The lyric video for the song will be released a day later on BTS’ YouTube channel on August 6 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), and the official visualizer will follow on August 8 at 12 am KST (8:30 pm IST) on Benny Blanco’s channel.
BTS and Benny Blanco agree to work together to make “the best song in the entire world”
On July 20, Bangtan and Benny Blanco hinted at the possibility of a fun collaboration with a video in which the famous American producer jokingly asks members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook if he can join BTS.
The Bangtan members politely reject his offer but they agree to work together to make “the best song in the entire world.”
Now, we finally have an exciting August scheduler for the BTS x Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco collaboration on the song, Bad Decisions.
On July 22 and 23 there will be an “Art Reveal” at 12 midnight KST (9:30 pm IST). The first MV trailer will drop on August 2 and 3 at 12 midnight KST (9:30 pm IST).
The second MV trailer will drop on August 3 and 4 at 12 midnight KST (9:30 pm IST). The music video will premiere on August 5 on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).
The official lyric video will drop on the septet's YouTube channel on August 6 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The official visualizer will drop on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel at 12 midnight KST (8:30 pm IST).
Finally, BTS’ Recording Sketch will release on Bangtan’s YouTube channel on August 15 and 16 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST).
Despite being on a break from group activities, Bangtan members have some exciting solo projects and collaborations planned for ARMYs, so that fans don’t miss them too much.
ARMYs are excited that Butter singers will be releasing new music in collaboration with some of the most talented artists in the world.
ARMY took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bangtan's recent collaboration news and the reactions are just meme-worthy.
Benny Blanco also shared a short snippet of Bad Decisions on TikTok in collaboration with Bangtan and Snoop Dogg and going by the tune, ARMYs are super pumped for this collab.
ARMY already believes that this song will be the “Collaboration of the decade”.
Bad Decisions is the first single from Blanco’s upcoming third album, which is expected later this year.
Benny Blanco had previously teased the idea of a possible collaboration featuring Bangtan and Snoop Dogg via a video call with Scooter Braun, and Bangtan producer and HYBE founder “Hitman” Bang about his plans to work with K-pop superstars.
BTS’ Jin predicted Bangtan’s collab with Snoop Dogg way back in 2014
Bangtan members’ manifestation skills are truly on another level. Back in 2014, member Jin manifested the iconic collaboration by posing with a standee of Snoop Dogg on his trip to the USA.
Now in 2022, Bangtan members are collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on the latter’s track Bad Decisions.
On May 25 this year, Snoop Dogg had personally confirmed that he would be collaborating with Bangtan members on new music and like the fans, he too is eagerly waiting for the Butter singers to reveal the details to the public.
He dished that Bangtan reached out to him for a potential collab and he was very excited upon hearing the offer and agreed to it.
“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene.”
